Association of College and University Educators Announces Second Annual National Higher Education Teaching Conference June 13-14, 2024, Minneapolis

"Through ACUE's leadership, NHETC launched a 'great teaching movement.' It's the most exciting and promising thing I've witnessed in higher education in three decades."

Patrice W. Glenn Jones, Ph.D., Executive Director of Online Education and Programs at Alabama State University, a Thurgood Marshall College Fund member institution, concurred, "NHETC re-charged our campus-wide focus on teaching and learning."

NHETC '23 took attendees on a carefully designed "scope and sequence," modelling the best practices of course and conference design. It deepened a shared understanding of the science behind evidence-based instruction, the impact of great teaching on faculty mindset, student learning, retention, ROI and institutional reputations, as well as the policies and practices needed to ensure great teaching in every class.

Two new national initiatives were also announced at NHETC '23: the "Fostering a Culture of Belonging National Challenge," funded by the ECMC Foundation and Carnegie Corporation, and a national feasibility project led by Nancy Zimpher, Ph.D., of the National Association of System Heads, intended to identify institutional metrics and recognitions that will incentivize investment in effective teaching for students' social and economic mobility.

"NHETC 2024 will build on the foundation of our inaugural gathering, with topics relevant to leaders, researchers, policymakers, and funders along with practical sessions that show the kinds of learning experiences that every student deserves," said Jonathan Gyurko, Ph.D., ACUE President and Co-founder. "I could not be more grateful to the '23 co-hosts and supporters who are leading this movement. ACUE looks forward to working again with a broad cross-section of representatives, leaders, and experts determined to center effective teaching as a key driver of learning, degree-completion, and social and economic mobility."

Today ACUE opened a call for presentation proposals for NHETC 2024 around three high-level themes:

Growing the Great Teaching Movement Across Higher Education

Growing the Great Teaching Movement Campus-Wide

Growing the Great Teaching Movement in Every Class

Proposals are due November 15. For more information or to submit a proposal, visit https://nhetc.acue.org/call-for-proposals.

About ACUE

The Association of College and University Educators' (ACUE) mission is to ensure student success through quality instruction. ACUE delivers the highest-quality courses, pathways, and certifications with quick-to-implement practices that make a huge impact on student success. ACUE Certified instructors are proven to boost persistence and completion for students, improve faculty confidence and engagement, and help institutions meet their strategic goals. Endorsed by the American Council on Education, ACUE's online, cohort-based, courses are delivered through institutional partnerships and open enrollment courses and are higher education's only provider of nationally recognized teaching certifications. To learn more visit acue.org.

