Association of Executive Search & Leadership Consultants Presents Excellence, Community & IDEA Awards to Professionals in APAC

AESC, the Association of Executive Search & Leadership Consultants, honored Terry D. Thornley and Yanqing Sui of Spencer Stuart, David Evans of Watermark Search International, and Louisa Wong of Global Sage with critical awards.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today at their annual AESC Global Conference in Singapore, the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) recognized three individuals for their impact on the profession.

AESC AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

Terry D. Thornley, Spencer Stuart General Counsel, APAC, and Yanqing Sui "Sui", Spencer Stuart Assistant General Counsel, were honored with the AESC Award of Excellence for their outstanding impact on the profession.

Over the last few years, Terry and Sui have been integral in charting AESC's approach to helping members comply with China's data protection laws, reinforcing their commitment to AESC's highest professional standards.

Terry and Sui's collaborative partnership with AESC led to the creation of the "AESC Guidance on Chinese Personal Information Protection Law"—a vital document that serves as a foundation for understanding and complying with China's complex data protection laws within the executive search industry. The document thoroughly addresses the nuances of the Personal Information Protection Law, emphasizing individual rights, stringent personal information processing standards, and outlining explicit consent requirements.

Terry and Sui worked with the AESC to continuously refine the guidance from the initial draft in 2021 to its final publication in 2024, as the laws, regulations, and interpretations evolved. Their work notably impacted the executive search and leadership consulting profession, emphasizing robust compliance and ethical standards essential in today's regulatory landscape.

"I am incredibly proud of Terry Thornley and Yanqing Sui for their critical contributions and impactful work toward the release of the AESC China PIPL Guidelines," said Spencer Stuart Chief Legal Officer Lucy Lopez. "This past year, Terry and Sui prioritized the PIPL Guidelines to ensure that we are all meeting applicable standards and expectations. Both Sui and Terry are highly committed to excellence, collaborative, thoughtful, and oriented towards setting and working against a high bar."

By translating complex legal frameworks into actionable compliance steps, Terry and Sui have significantly elevated the profession's understanding and position in relation to Chinese data protection laws. This not only safeguards AESC members from legal and financial risks but also aligns with AESC's high ethical standards, showcasing an exemplary commitment to professional excellence.

The document is a clear roadmap for compliance amid severe penalties for non-compliance, such as penalties of up to 5% of annual business income and personal liabilities for executives. Not only does the document help mitigate legal and financial risks for AESC members, but it also safeguards the reputation of the profession at large.

Their work underscores the industry's commitment to confidentiality, including data protection, which fosters trust among clients and candidates, and elevates the reputation of the executive search and leadership consulting profession as a leader in upholding high ethical and professional standards.

"I would like to recognize Terry Thornley and Yanqing Sui for the important contribution they made in leading the efforts to produce the AESC Guidance on China's Personal Information Protection Law," said AESC CEO Karen Greenbaum. "They did a superb job ensuring that our members understand the critical components of this legislation, reinforcing AESC's requirements for confidentiality, data protection and data security. I've known Terry for many years and respect him for his expertise and his commitment to collaborate for the good of the profession."

About the AESC Award of Excellence

The AESC Award of Excellence honors individuals at the height of their careers who have made significant, outstanding contributions to the executive search and leadership consulting profession. Since 2000, this award has been given to recipients who promote AESC's commitment to the highest professional standards through its Professional Practice Standards at their firm and within the profession.

AESC IDEA AWARD

David Evans, Watermark Search International Managing Partner, was honored with the AESC IDEA Award for his commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and access (IDEA).

Over his career in executive search and leadership consulting, David has remained steadfast in his dedication to the principles of IDEA. David has developed and released the annual Watermark Search International Board Diversity Index, which has been published for ten years. It reports on progress towards diversity and inclusion on the boards of ASX300 listed companies, and inspires both reflection and action by Australia's corporate Boards.

This report is the only comprehensive analysis of Australian boards that measures diversity well beyond the conventional dimension of gender. It puts five types of diversity in the ASX300 under the microscope, including Gender, Cultural Background, Skills/Experience, Age, Tenure, and Independence. For the last two years, the report has also analysed First Nations, LGBTQ+, Disability, and Socioeconomic Background. By examining more types of diversity each year, it encourages boards and organisations to embrace diversity in all of its types and to include all people.

"What sets the Watermark Board Diversity Index apart is its breadth of data, which enables David and his team to offer analysis of the current state of diversity in corporate Australia," said Football NSW Chairman Gilbert Lorquet. "This comprehensive approach not only highlights under-representation of many groups but also gives advice for future progress. With over 5000 views in the past three years alone, the Index has become a resource for stakeholders seeking to advance diversity and inclusion."

The Board Diversity Index's breadth of data allows Watermark and David to share meaningful analysis of where corporate Australia currently stands on diversity, where diversity is trending and what else needs to be done.

"The Index encourages organisations to evaluate their board compositions," said Jacinta Whelan, Watermark Search International Lead Partner – Melbourne. "By highlighting gaps and opportunities, it empowers companies to take steps toward greater diversity. When boards embrace inclusivity, it sets a powerful example for the entire organisation."

"As a board member, I have witnessed the impact of David's work on promoting diversity and inclusion within corporate Australia," said Standards Australia Chair Tracey Gramlick. "Through the analysis of various types of diversity, including gender, cultural background, skills/experience, age, tenure, independence, and more recently, First Nations, LGBTQ+, disability, and socioeconomic background, the Board Diversity Index has sparked conversations and promoted meaningful changes. The impact of David's efforts is deep in the market, which we can see through the distribution of the Board Diversity Index findings in various news stories and articles."

As Managing Partner, David is responsible for the leadership, strategy and direction of Watermark Search International. Whilst leading the firm, David also conducts executive searches and personally focuses on building and shaping leadership teams to grow businesses, appointing Non-Executive Directors and CEOs.

Karen Greenbaum, AESC CEO, commented: "AESC members play a critical role in the professionalism of Boards around the world. Australia is known for its strong commitment to corporate governance and David and the entire Watermark organization have elevated this commitment through their focus on diversity and equity in the boardroom. This report helps to broaden how corporate boards in Australia view diversity while driving important conversations about representation, fairness, and belonging. David is fully deserving of this meaningful recognition."

About the AESC IDEA Award

The AESC IDEA Award was established in 2020 to support the goals of the AESC Diversity Pledge, signed by more than 100 CEOs of leading executive search and leadership consulting firms. The award recognizes initiatives within the executive search and leadership consulting profession that demonstrate an exemplary commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and access. These initiatives must be of sufficient significance and external impact to be recognized as excellent by the profession.

AESC COMMITMENT TO THE COMMUNITY AWARD

Louisa Wong, Executive Chairman of Global Sage, was honored with the AESC Commitment to the Community Award for her high-impact service.

Over the course of her nearly 40-year career in the executive search and leadership consulting profession, Louisa has continued to have a profound impact on the Hong Kong community and beyond.

In response to the devastating Sichuan earthquake in 2008, Louisa established Giving Hand, a non-profit organization that facilitates the donations of major international corporations and retailers, by helping them "donate" their unsold goods to people in need through charitable organizations in Greater China.

Since its establishment, Giving Hand has facilitated the donation of:

14,728 backpacks worth USD400,000 by REI, the recreational equipment manufacturer, to the Sichuan Charity Federation in 2009. They were delivered to schools in six locations within the earthquake zone.

by REI, the recreational equipment manufacturer, to the Sichuan Charity Federation in 2009. They were delivered to schools in six locations within the earthquake zone. 60,000 electronic items by Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL. The nonprofit worked with the Red Cross Society of Sichuan province to assist in rebuilding earthquake-affected regions.

province to assist in rebuilding earthquake-affected regions. 1,000-plus pairs of shoes and various sports apparel to the Chengdu Disabled Charity Federation.

Today, this organization provides seed capital and management support to the growth of NGO start-ups, with the aspiration of being the "Gift that Keeps Giving."

Louisa has also been a staunch supporter of New Wine Ministries Hong Kong (NWMHK), the leading ministry for cancer patients and ministry for asylum seekers and refugees in Hong Kong. Through her position as a board member, she has facilitated numerous fund-raising campaigns and community events.

"Louisa has been a strong supporter of New Wine Ministries and a devout champion of our mission in Hong Kong society, especially among cancer patients and asylum seekers over the past many years," said NWMHK Reverend Noreen Siu Richards. "Her reputation and professional network have significantly elevated public awareness of our cause, as she has actively participated on the board of fundraising campaigns and championed our community and ministerial events."

Louisa has also committed all sales proceeds from her book, Women Who Chase Butterflies, to be donated to local NGOs in Asia to support Harmony House, a non-profit organization in Hong Kong that provides services to help families affected by domestic violence.

"I am privileged to have been part of her journey in authoring and publishing her book, Women Who Chase Butterflies, which has inspired countless individuals across diverse professional communities," said James Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA), who has known Louisa for many years. "The book has also empowered her to advocate for the causes she holds dear through numerous book talks and events, raising both awareness and funds via sales proceeds and direct donations."

In addition to her community work, Louisa is an industry pioneer, having founded China's first and Asia's largest executive search firm, Bó Lè Associates. In 2012 Louisa acquired Global Sage, a firm specializing in financial services, and expanded the firm into China and SEA and other industry coverages.

Louisa's dedication to and passion for the profession led to her involvement with AESC. Global Sage has been a proud member of the AESC since 2008. Louisa first joined the APAC Council in 2013 and remained involved in its governance for 10 years, becoming Council Chair and joining the Global Board in 2021. As Global Sage's CEO, Louisa committed to the AESC Diversity Pledge to create a world that is inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible for all.

Karen Greenbaum, AESC CEO, commented: "Louisa Wong's extraordinary work exemplifies our profession's highest ideals. From disaster relief to supporting asylum seekers and combating domestic violence, her far-reaching initiatives have transformed countless lives, and inspired creative giving across the region. Louisa also serves as a champion of quality and integrity in the profession serving in leadership roles first in the Asia Pacific region and then by joining AESC's Board of Directors. It is an honor to recognize her with AESC's 2024 Commitment to the Community Award."

About the AESC Commitment to the Community Award

AESC's Commitment to the Community Award was established in 1993 to recognize a firm, office or individual who combines excellence in executive search or leadership consulting with a strong commitment to community service and volunteerism toward charitable causes.

Media Contact

Martha Clement Rochford, AESC, + 1 (585) 789 0057, [email protected], aesc.org

SOURCE AESC