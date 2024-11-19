Association of Executive Search Consultants Honors Excellence and the Future of the Profession

AESC recognizes Lorraine Kron-du Luart, Eric Salmon & Partners, for excellence and Nicholas Sehmer, Sheffield Haworth, for innovative leadership.

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) honored Lorraine Kron-du Luart, Partner at Eric Salmon & Partners, with the AESC Award of Excellence for her outstanding impact on the profession, and Nicholas Sehmer, Managing Director at Sheffield Haworth, with the AESC Future of the Profession Award for his impact on the profession at an early stage in his career.

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

AESC's Award of Excellence honors significant, outstanding contributions to the executive search and leadership consulting profession to individuals at the height of their careers. Nominees have made remarkable, innovative, or ground-breaking contributions in their firm and for the profession, which makes them worthy of receiving this highest recognition.

"This award recognizes Lorraine for her elevation of our profession as human capital advisory at the highest level, emphasizing the strategic nature of the work executive search consultants deliver. She has also demonstrated her commitment to building the next generation within her firm through hiring, developing, and mentoring. She has also raised the visibility of our profession and AESC externally. We at AESC are honored to present her with the AESC Award of Excellence" says Karen Greenbaum, CEO of AESC.

Lorraine joined Eric Salmon & Partners nearly 15 years ago and has since become a key leader within the firm and an admired advisor to her clients. Known for her strategic thinking, analytical prowess, and client-focused approach, Lorraine has consistently raised the bar in the executive search and leadership advisory field.

Her dedication to delivering impactful results has earned her the trust of high-profile clients. Lorraine is recognized for her commitment to providing nuanced, strategic leadership advisory and search services, particularly for private equity and corporate clients.

"Combining a strong business sense and a sound understanding of situations, Lorraine always goes beyond what is required, always delivering the extra mile," said Jean- Etienne Boisseau, CEO & Partner, Eric Salmon & Partners. "She is fearless when difficulties arise, and never shies away from facing the most difficult situation."

Lorraine was managing partner of Eric Salmon & Partners' Paris office between 2017 and 2024. She is now a member of the Executive Committee of the global partnership, supporting the CEO, as head of the Hiring and Integration Committee and in charge for the financial planning of the firm.

"Lorraine has been restless in positioning the firm's service offering as human capital advisory at the top level, instead of following the 'easy' way of selling and completing a hiring transaction," said Raoul Nacke, former CEO, Eric Salmon & Partners.

Under Lorraine's leadership as Managing Partner, the Paris office achieved record-breaking revenue and profit, strategically navigated the uncertainty of the pandemic, and grew in headcount. Supported by her colleagues, Lorraine hired, retained, and developed several talented consultants, with many achieving a partner title under her mentorship.

In addition to her accomplishments within Eric Salmon & Partners, Lorraine has been an active advocate for the AESC mission. She has hosted and facilitated AESC leadership roundtables in France, offering insights into the French market and consistently encouraging her colleagues to engage with and support AESC initiatives. Lorraine's contributions have reinforced the professional standards that AESC strives to uphold, particularly as the industry moves toward a comprehensive approach to human capital advisory.

"Lorraine also brings a strong sense of empathy and values," said Jean-Etienne. "She will always dedicate time, no matter what, to people and situations that require it."

FUTURE OF THE PROFESSION AWARD

AESC's Future of the Profession Award is designed to recognize the next generation of leaders in executive search and leadership consulting. It honors innovation and forward-thinking leadership and recipients are viewed as trailblazers in the profession. Recipients have proven their innovation and leadership through innovative client solutions; improvements to existing processes; the introduction of new technology; or creative approaches to standard operating practices.

"This AESC award was created to recognize the critical importance of the next generation to ensure our profession continues to grow and evolve. Nick is a strong role model and has demonstrated his commitment to the value of diversity, inclusion, and belonging to ensure a strong culture as Sheffield Haworth grows globally. He is well deserving of the AESC Future of the Profession Award" says Karen Greenbaum, AESC CEO.

Since joining Sheffield Haworth in 2016 as an Associate, Nicholas quickly demonstrated his exceptional ability to anticipate client needs and identified an opportunity to establish an Infrastructure practice, responding to a surge in client demand within this asset class. His vision and leadership have significantly contributed to the firm's growth in this area, propelling him to his recent promotion as Managing Director in early 2024 – one of the youngest in the firm's history to reach this level.

"I was immediately impressed by Nick's commitment to excellence, strong ethics, and a focus on delivering the best results to clients," said Sheffield Haworth CEO Alex Cormack. "He stood out as somebody who goes the extra mile to provide clients with dedication and comfort that he can be trusted to deliver on their important assignments."

Nicholas has proven to be a role model for his colleagues, nurturing and developing junior team members while upholding the AESC's highest standards of professional conduct. His client-centered approach, combined with his expertise in asset management and infrastructure, has garnered him a loyal client base that values his ethical, transparent, and results-driven style.

"Nick quickly built a reputation with Sheffield Haworth clients through his strong work ethic and drive to go the extra mile to deliver on the most difficult assignments," said Alex. "It has been a pleasure to see Nick develop in the organization, especially to see him expand our coverage in the global Infrastructure sector where he has become renowned as a market expert externally."

Beyond his client work, Nicholas is dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the profession. He is one of the organization's Male Allies and an active sponsor of Sheffield Haworth's Female Future Leaders program, championing the development of women in the business. Additionally, he plays a key role in the firm's DE&I initiatives, contributing to a more inclusive and equitable culture within Sheffield Haworth.

"Nick's professionalism, strategic insights, and the trust he has earned from us set him apart," said Partners Group Global Head of Talent Acquisition Jonas Revensburg, who has worked with Nicholas in a client capacity. "His extraordinary commitment to clients and extensive professional network makes him an invaluable partner."

