Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU) Announces Voter Resource Center for Upcoming 2024 Election

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU) is pleased to announce the launch of its Voter Resource Center, available now on the ASTTU website. As the 2024 election approaches, the ASTTU aims to empower its members with the necessary tools and information to participate in the electoral process effectively.

The Voter Resource Center provides a variety of resources designed to assist union members in navigating the voting process. The tools available at the center include:

These tools are powered by Vote.org, a trusted resource in voter engagement and education.

In addition to these tools, the Voter Resource Center offers valuable links to further information, including government websites, political committees, voter guides, and resources for tracking money in politics. These links provide comprehensive access to official information and resources to help union members make informed decisions in the upcoming election.

ASTTU encourages all members to take advantage of these resources to ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming election. By providing easy access to voter tools and information, ASTTU reaffirms its commitment to supporting the democratic process and empowering union members.

For more information, please visit www.asttu.org.

About the ASTTU

The Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU), a not-for-profit organization founded in 2019, is dedicated to the advancement, protection, and betterment of skilled trade and transportation unions and the workers they represent.

