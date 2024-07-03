Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU) Relaunches with Expanded Purpose and Membership

The Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU), formerly the Independent Drivers Coalition, has relaunched with an expanded mission and membership, now representing a diverse range of skilled trade and transportation union members to advocate for their rights and interests.

ST. LOUIS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Independent Drivers Coalition (IDC), established in 2019 and put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has emerged with a renewed mission and an expanded scope of representation under its new name, the Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU). This transition marks a significant broadening of the association's purpose and membership.

Originally, the IDC was formed to represent a unified coalition of independent drivers, owner-operators, and small trucking businesses across various sectors. The IDC's mission was to advocate for the rights and interests of all independent drivers, supplying essential professional, personal, and financial-related benefits, and offering advocacy opportunities to empower members to address important issues.

Today, the ASTTU continues this legacy but extends its focus to include a diverse range of skilled trades and transportation union members. The expanded membership now embraces unionized professionals in air, automotive, construction, logistics, manufacturing, marine, rail, road, and utilities. The ASTTU is committed to championing the rights and interests of all union members, ensuring they receive robust representation, comprehensive resources, and unwavering support to advance their livelihoods and secure fair working conditions.

The decision to relaunch with a broadened purpose and membership came from the understanding that many skilled trade and transportation unions face common challenges. The ASTTU collaborates with union leaders and members from diverse sectors to strengthen their collective voice and stand together in solidarity. This unity empowers us to better advocate for the rights and interests of all members, providing greater support and resources, and fostering a stronger community. Our mission statement, "We are committed to the advancement, protection, and betterment of skilled trade and transportation unions and the workers they represent," encapsulates these goals.

