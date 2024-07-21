Association Services Group, LLC Achieves AMC Institute Accreditation

"We place the highest value on our client's trust. Our accreditation shows just how committed we are to solid business, to supporting our team members, and in turn, to equipping our associations to reach their goals." Katie Oxford, ASG Chief Executive Officer Post this

"ASG is proud to have earned and maintained this valuable endorsement of our business practices since 2008," said Katie Oxford, chief executive officer. "We place the highest value on our client's trust. Our accreditation shows just how committed we are to solid business, to supporting our team members, and in turn, to equipping our associations to reach their goals."

Administered by AMC Institute, AMC Institute Accreditation is recognized and supported by ASAE & The Center for Association Leadership and is based on the ANSI Standard of Good Practices for the AMC Industry. ANSI requires that the standard be reviewed and updated regularly to remain an approved standard. Measurable performance practices include contracts and service delivery, employee recruitment, training, and professional development, and financial management and internal controls. AMCs must earn re-accreditation every four years, demonstrating to an independent outside auditor that they continue to meet the standard.

"We applaud Association Services Group on this significant achievement," AMC Institute Chair Nick Ruffin said. "AMC Institute accreditation requires that association management firms demonstrate adherence to operational and ethical best practices, as outlined in the AMC Institute Standard. Accreditation distinguishes Association Services Group's ongoing commitment to leadership in association management."

Association Services Group is headquartered in LaGrange, Georgia, and currently services more than 25 clients with approximately 37 staff members. Read more about Association Services Group by visiting www.associationservicesgroup.net.

Association Management Companies specialize in managing associations and non-profit organizations, providing leadership and professional management services through experienced staff, best practices, and shared resources. As AMCs manage multiple association and non-profit clients, their experience and knowledge base are broad and substantial, positioning AMCs as the preferred choice for full-service and specialized management services.

For more about AMC Institute accreditation, visit www.AMCInstitute.org/accreditation.

