Association Technology Veteran Justin Deragon Joins AMS Geek and Data Sangria as Director of Growth and Partnerships

Deragon brings a strong foundation from his time at Momentive Software and its predecessor organizations, including Community Brands, Avectra, and Vocus. Throughout his career, he has been known for aligning the right technology to the right association, with a focus on mission support, operational fit, and sustainable outcomes rather than transactional software sales. With a background in association tech dating back to the early 2000's and experience in leveraging AI for associations with modern tech, Justin brings seasoned wisdom and forward thinking innovation to not only drive growth, but bring excellence and outcomes to the consulting and integrations for associations teams.

"Justin is exactly the kind of leader we build teams around," said Ben Muscolino, Founder of AMS Geek and Data Sangria. "As these organizations scale, my role is focused on vision, strategy, and long-term direction, not day-to-day execution. That only works when you surround yourself with people of Justin's caliber, leaders who know the association market deeply and can execute at a high level."

Muscolino emphasized that Deragon joins an experienced leadership team already in place, including Craig Peake, Vice President and Lance Belluomini, who heads software engineering across both AMS Geek and Data Sangria.

"Having strong leaders like Justin, Craig, and Lance is imperative," Muscolino added. "They own execution, delivery, and growth in their respective areas, which allows us to scale responsibly while continuing to deliver high-quality AMS consulting and integration services to associations."

As Data Sangria continues to grow as the industry's leading integrator and iPaaS solution for associations, AMS Geek's consulting practice is expanding alongside it. Together, the teams support associations with AMS integrations, system interoperability, data strategy, and long-term technology planning across complex technology stacks.

"The timing could not be better. Being a good steward of our industry is a requirement to be at this company, and Justin exemplifies that", said Craig Peake, Vice President. "The momentum behind AMS Geek and Data Sangria is strong, and bringing someone like Justin onto the leadership team ensures we can expertly manage that momentum while continuing to serve associations at a very high level as we head into 2026."

Deragon shared his enthusiasm for the opportunity and alignment with the mission of both organizations. "I'm incredibly thankful for the many years I've spent with my previous organizations and the relationships built along the way," said Deragon. "I'm excited to cultivate deeper partnerships with associations and strategic software partners, and to serve thousands of associations in the years to come with real data continuity and integration strategies built by and for association industry experts."

About AssociationWire

AssociationWire LLC is a holding company focused on building and supporting technology solutions purpose-built for associations and nonprofit organizations.

About AMS Geek

AMS Geek is a leading association technology consulting firm specializing in AMS decision making, AMS integrations, data strategy, and implementation support. With decades of association experience, AMS Geek helps organizations design and execute technology strategies that support operational efficiency and long-term success.

About Data Sangria

Data Sangria is the industry-leading iPaaS integration platform built specifically for associations. Designed to connect AMS, LMS, community platforms, finance systems, and many other third-party applications, Data Sangria enables seamless data integration, data continuity, and scalable interoperability across the association technology ecosystem.

