Assure Technical and EBC Group Form Strategic Partnership

By combining Assure Technical's market-leading cyber security services with EBC Group's proficiency in delivering technology-driven solutions, the partnership will offer a comprehensive suite of services to safeguard businesses against cyber risks.

"We are excited about this strategic partnership with EBC Group," said Pete Rucinski, Managing Director of Assure Technical. "Together, we will provide pain-free cyber security services, including Cyber Essentials certification and CREST-approved penetration testing. This will help ensure our clients have top-tier cybersecurity measures in place to protect their valuable assets."

Cyber Essentials is a UK government-sponsored scheme designed by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in Cheltenham. It provides an affordable and achievable compliance framework that sets the baseline standard for cyber security. It provides protection from most cyber attacks, and is a requirement for Government contracts and a growing number of supply chain and industry standards.

CREST-approved penetration testing involves qualified and experienced professionals simulating a hacker or malicious entity attempting to gain access to IT systems. They allow businesses to proactively identify and address cyber security weaknesses in order to safeguard their operations and reputation. Penetration tests also act as key business enablers, with an increasing number of industry regulators, supply chains and insurers deeming them a compliance requirement.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Assure Technical to bolster our cybersecurity portfolio. This will ensure our clients receive top-tier cyber security solutions that meet their evolving needs." stated Mike Cook, Chief Operations Director of EBC Group. "In today's digital landscape, cybersecurity isn't just an IT concern—it's a business imperative. Every day, new threats emerge, and no organisation is immune. The 'it won't happen to me' mindset is a risk we can't afford. Cybersecurity is a crucial step towards safeguarding your business's future."

About Assure Technical:

Assure Technical is an award-winning cyber security business based in the Malvern Hills, Worcestershire. Its team of seasoned experts provide a wide range of technical security services, empowering organisations to defend against cyber risks effectively.

About EBC Group:

EBC Group is a leading Midlands-based technology and managed services provider, delivering transformative IT solutions to businesses across various industries. With a focus on innovation and client-centric strategies, EBC Group empowers organisations to thrive in the digital era through tailored technology solutions.

Vicki Rucinski, Assure Technical, 44 01684 252 770, [email protected], https://assuretechnical.com/

Aidan Halling, EBC, [email protected], https://www.ebcgroup.co.uk/

