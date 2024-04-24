Assure Technical Celebrates A Milestone Achievement for Excellence in Customer Service

"This award nomination reflects our commitment to our customers. It's a collective success that will inspire the Assure Technical team to continue its pursuit of delivering unparalleled service." - Pete Rucinski, Managing Director, Assure Technical Post this

Assure Technical's journey to this momentous recognition is paved with a commitment to providing pragmatic, people-first solutions. This nomination celebrates their customer-led approach and underlines their dedication to helping businesses implement highly effective cyber security strategies.

Assure Technical has a genuine rating of 4.9*on Trustpilot and holds the accolade of being the most trusted IT Security Service company in the UK. This has been achieved by receiving over 200 genuine five-star customer reviews and serves as a significant endorsement, reflecting the positive experiences of their clientele.

Being selected as a finalist for the Excellence in Customer Service category builds on Assure Technical's 2023 Chamber Awards success, in which they won the Best Use of Technology Award and were finalists in the High Business Growth Award category. These collectively recognise their success and growth over recent years which has been facilitated by their innovative approach to delivering market-leading, customer-centric cyber security solutions.

Pete Rucinski, Managing Director at Assure Technical, shares, "This award nomination reflects our commitment to our customers. It's a collective success that will inspire the Assure Technical team to continue its pursuit of delivering unparalleled service." He goes on to say, "This significant milestone could not have been achieved without the unwavering dedication of the Assure Technical team, so I'd like to say a heartfelt thanks to each of them for the part they have played in driving our success. I'd also like to extend my deepest gratitude to our loyal partners, customers and supporters."

The Chamber of Commerce Awards are revered across the business community for celebrating outstanding achievements in key areas such as technology, sustainability, innovation and customer service. They are not just a badge of excellence; they represent a company's dedication to leading the industry, serving as a valuable benchmarking platform. They also provide reassurance to customers when seeking trusted providers.

Sharon Smith, Chief Executive at Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce "We are proud to see so many businesses across the two counties enter the Chamber Business Awards this year, the biggest award ceremony in the two counties. The announcement of the 74 finalists spanning 15 award categories has sparked excitement for the ceremony, which is taking place on June 13th at Worcester Arena."

She continues, "The Chamber Awards are a sentiment of business growth across the two counties and a celebration of the resilience, hard work, and dedication each company has towards their work. We would like to take this moment to congratulate all the finalists for this remarkable achievement, and we wish them all the best of luck."

Assure Technical stands at the forefront of the cyber security industry and is dedicated to providing top-tier security solutions and services including CREST-Approved Penetration Testing and Cyber Essentials Certifications. Their commitment to customer service excellence and innovation has positioned them as leaders in their field, trusted by a growing number of customers, both in the UK and abroad.

