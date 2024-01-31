Assured Appoints Paul Dix as CFO to Drive Strategic Growth

"Paul's experience helping take technology companies from startup to global leaders makes him the ideal leader to help Assured capitalize on our current momentum," said Simon Chappell, CEO, Assured Data Protection. Post this

As cyber threats, including ransomware attacks continue on an upward trend, Assured is seeing increased demand for its managed backup, disaster and cyber recovery services. Customers span a wide range of commercial segments, including financial services, legal, pharmaceuticals and the public sector. Assured manages 400+ customer sites in more than 40 countries. Customers receive a fully managed Rubrik service from design and implementation through to recovery and daily proactive support. Assured received Rubrik's Global Partner Award for MSP Partner of the Year in 2023.

Dix brings over 15 years of finance experience to Assured, most recently serving as CFO of Crisp, a risk intelligence technology company based in Leeds that he helped support through a period of significant high growth before it was acquired by Kroll in 2022.

"Paul's experience helping take technology companies from startup to global leaders makes him the ideal leader to help Assured capitalize on our current momentum," said Simon Chappell, CEO, Assured Data Protection. "His expertise will be invaluable as we look to accelerate our expansion in key markets like the US while continuing to deliver innovative disaster recovery solutions to our global customer base."

"I'm delighted to be joining Assured at this time in the company's journey. Assured's compelling MSP model, driven by leading technology in Rubrik, is helping to deliver amazing value to customers needing backup, disaster recovery and business continuity solutions as a service," said Paul Dix, CFO, Assured Data Protection. "My focus is to build scalable processes and an organizational structure that can support our ambitious growth plans for 2024 and beyond."

In addition to Dix's appointment, Assured has promoted Stewart Parkin to Global CTO and Andrew Eva to Global CIO. The promotions reflect a company reorganization which better aligns the US and UK business and provides a platform for high speed growth. Their global roles emphasize a focus to secure opportunities in The Americas and EMEA in particular.

Phil Daveran has also been hired as Head of Software Development, a new role focused on continued innovation that reduces the labor intensity of disaster recovery through increased automation.

Assured is actively recruiting across engineering, sales, support and marketing roles as it works to double its headcount over the next three years.

