Assured Data Protection launches in the Middle East to offer businesses and partners Cyber Recovery and Fully Managed Backup Services

Rob Mackle, EMEA Managing Director, Assured Data Protection, said, "Rubrik offers an outstanding immutable cyber recovery technology, combined with our industry leading 24/7/365 managed service, we are the perfect partner to help organisations that need cyber resiliency in the face of the increasing cyber threat landscape. We're excited to deliver our innovative disaster recovery solutions through Mindware's channel partners to every business that needs it in the Middle East. We see Mindware as a great partner to help establish our brand in the region. Our launch into the Middle East is another important step forward in our ambitious growth plans for 2024 and beyond."

The new partnership between Mindware and Assured also addresses the growing demand among Middle Eastern organizations for channel support in navigating complex data sovereignty and privacy regulations, along with their disaster recovery and immutable backup needs. This collaboration will establish local data centres to help clients manage data sovereignty issues and minimize latency in data transfer, enhancing operational efficiency and security.

Ehab Adel, Business Unit Manager, Mindware, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Assured, the first and largest global Rubrik MSP, to deliver an unparalleled 24/7/365 fully managed service that guarantees robust cyber resilience for our channel partners. This strategic alliance greatly strengthens our data protection and managed services portfolio, reinforcing our position as a key player in helping organizations swiftly recover from cyber threats, including ransomware. With Assured, we can now provide a more flexible and cost-effective approach to deploying Rubrik solutions for businesses of all sizes."

Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channels & Alliances, Rubrik said: "As a leading MSP of Rubrik technology, we are proud to support Assured's new expansion into the Middle East and welcome its new partnership with Mindware. Having seen firsthand how strong a Rubrik and Assured proposition is for customers, organizations in the Middle East will now have the best of breed solutions to be cyber resilient in the face of an ever-evolving threat landscape."

