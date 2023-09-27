AssuredPartners Aerospace Announces Key Hire as Managing Director

Joe will report to Eric Barfield, Aerospace President, who remarked, "Joe's reputation of integrity and excellence aligns perfectly with our own culture and core values. He is uniquely qualified to help Team Aerospace rise to a new level of client engagement and industry leadership." Tweet this

In his new position with AP, Joe will lead the Aerospace client and carrier relationship strategy, help direct and coordinate business opportunities, and assist with optimizing critical sales and service functions across the entire organization. Joe said, "I am very excited to leverage my background and expertise to help AP continue its expansion in the aerospace sector."

Joe will report to Eric Barfield, Aerospace President, who remarked, "Joe's reputation of integrity and excellence aligns perfectly with our own culture and core values. He is uniquely qualified to help Team Aerospace rise to a new level of client engagement and industry leadership."

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 9,200 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 513-624-1779, [email protected], www.assuredpartners.com

