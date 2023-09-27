AssuredPartners Aerospace Announces Key Hire as Managing Director

Joe Braunstein Appointed Aerospace Managing Director
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners (AP) is pleased to announce that Joe Braunstein has joined the team as Aerospace Managing Director. His role is effective September 18, 2023.
Joe brings over 20 years of aviation insurance experience from two of the largest brokerage firms in the world. He graduated in finance from Moravian University and since then has developed deep expertise in general aviation insurance ranging from Fortune 500 flight departments to large fixed-base operators and major air charter providers.
In his previous role, Joe was the leader for the general aviation business nationally, responsible for various aspects including strategy development, market management, and generating new business opportunities within the sector. He was involved in overseeing operations and marketing decisions that contributed to the growth and success of the general aviation business portfolio.
In his new position with AP, Joe will lead the Aerospace client and carrier relationship strategy, help direct and coordinate business opportunities, and assist with optimizing critical sales and service functions across the entire organization. Joe said, "I am very excited to leverage my background and expertise to help AP continue its expansion in the aerospace sector."
Joe will report to Eric Barfield, Aerospace President, who remarked, "Joe's reputation of integrity and excellence aligns perfectly with our own culture and core values. He is uniquely qualified to help Team Aerospace rise to a new level of client engagement and industry leadership."
About AssuredPartners
Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 9,200 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
