AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of CoyleKiley Insurance Agency

"CoyleKiley has an excellent reputation of providing outstanding customer service and tailoring high-quality solutions to their clients." Todd Stocksdale, AP Retail President, West Region

CoyleKiley dates to 1955 when it was formed as the Varland Agency before partnering with the R.M. Coyle Company in 1992. The current CoyleKiley leadership purchased the agency in 2015.

"Joining AssuredPartners allows us to deliver more resources to our clients while expanding our network for our local team," said Kiley. "This is an excellent partnership for us, and we are excited for this next chapter for our company."

To learn more about CoyleKiley and their services, please visit: coylekiley.com.

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jill Eichhorn, AssuredPartners, 5133221483, [email protected] , assuredpartners.com

SOURCE AssuredPartners