AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Italiano Insurance Services, Inc.

"Italiano has an excellent reputation in the industry by providing valuable service and guidance to their clients in commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits." Brian Bair, AssuredPartners Retail President, East Region Post this

"We are excited to welcome Italiano to AssuredPartners," said Brian Bair, AP Retail President, East Region. "Italiano has an excellent reputation in the industry by providing valuable service and guidance to their clients in commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits. In addition, they have a strong history of supporting their community with help to many local charities, something we value at AP."

"At Italiano Insurance Services, we value the relationships we've built with our clients over the years and the personalized service they've come to expect," said Jeffrey Italiano, Agency President. "By joining AssuredPartners, we will have an opportunity to grow an even stronger network with more resources to offer our clients in these service lines."

For more information on Italiano Insurance Services, Inc., please visit italianoinsurance.com.

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jill Eichhorn, AssuredPartners, 513-322-1483, [email protected], assuredpartners.com

SOURCE AssuredPartners