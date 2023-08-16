AssuredPartners Announces Dual Retail Leadership Appointments

"We are thrilled to appoint both Todd and Brian to their new roles. Their expertise and strategic vision align perfectly with our company's commitment to excellence and continuous growth," said Randy Larsen, President and incoming CEO of AssuredPartners. Tweet this

"I am truly honored to assume this new role and lead our talented team. Together, I'm confident we will strengthen our market presence, enhance the customer experience, and continue to drive sustainable success for AssuredPartners," Bair expressed.

Similarly, as Retail President of the West Region, Todd Stocksdale boasts an impressive career, marked by exceptional leadership and an unwavering dedication to customer-centric practices. Beginning as a successful producer, he has held multiple roles throughout his tenure at AP including Agency President; Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing; COO Midwest Region; Midwest Regional President; Central States Regional President; and most recently, Great Lakes Regional President. Stocksdale is eager to bring his experience to this elevated role with a dedication to retail sales and operations while further developing the team and enhancing the culture.

"I am looking forward to working alongside our dedicated employees to build on our reputation of delivering superior, innovative solutions to our clients across the region," stated Stocksdale.

Commenting on the appointments, AssuredPartners CEO, Randy Larsen, expressed great confidence in the newly appointed presidents, stating, "We are thrilled to appoint both Todd and Brian to their new roles. Their expertise and strategic vision align perfectly with our company's commitment to excellence and continuous growth. With their leadership, we are poised to elevate our services to new heights and further solidify our position as an industry leader."

About AssuredPartners

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 9,200 employees located in offices throughout North America, England, Ireland, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

