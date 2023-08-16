AssuredPartners Announces Dual Retail Leadership Appointments

Two Veteran Leaders Named Retail Presidents of East and West Regions
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners ("AP") is delighted to announce the appointment of two distinguished executives to the positions of Retail Presidents for the East and West regions, effective July 1, 2023. The strategic alignment is for the upcoming leadership changes for AssuredPartners as Randy Larsen assumes the role of CEO on September 1st. The national broker has plans of continued growth of expansion for the foreseeable future.
Todd Stocksdale and Brian Bair, both accomplished leaders in the insurance industry, have been selected to drive the continued growth and success of AP's retail operations in their respective regions. Their combined expertise, strategic acumen, and passion for innovation will be instrumental in elevating our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients.
As Retail President of the East Region, Brian Bair brings a wealth of experience to the table. Bair joined AssuredPartners through the acquisition of Crawford Advisors in 2014, where he served as COO/CFO. At AP, Brian has served as Agency President of the Hunt Valley office and Regional President of MidAtlantic Employee Benefits. He is currently leading the largest retail region in the organization as MidAtlantic Regional President. In 2018, Brian played an instrumental role in developing the Employee Benefits Center of Excellence, a fully functioning services and deliverables platform. Brian will continue to provide outstanding leadership and vision in his new position. His successful track record in expanding market share, implementing cutting-edge technologies, and fostering strong client relationships make him the ideal choice to lead our Eastern retail operations.
"I am truly honored to assume this new role and lead our talented team. Together, I'm confident we will strengthen our market presence, enhance the customer experience, and continue to drive sustainable success for AssuredPartners," Bair expressed.
Similarly, as Retail President of the West Region, Todd Stocksdale boasts an impressive career, marked by exceptional leadership and an unwavering dedication to customer-centric practices. Beginning as a successful producer, he has held multiple roles throughout his tenure at AP including Agency President; Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing; COO Midwest Region; Midwest Regional President; Central States Regional President; and most recently, Great Lakes Regional President. Stocksdale is eager to bring his experience to this elevated role with a dedication to retail sales and operations while further developing the team and enhancing the culture.
"I am looking forward to working alongside our dedicated employees to build on our reputation of delivering superior, innovative solutions to our clients across the region," stated Stocksdale.
Commenting on the appointments, AssuredPartners CEO, Randy Larsen, expressed great confidence in the newly appointed presidents, stating, "We are thrilled to appoint both Todd and Brian to their new roles. Their expertise and strategic vision align perfectly with our company's commitment to excellence and continuous growth. With their leadership, we are poised to elevate our services to new heights and further solidify our position as an industry leader."
About AssuredPartners
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 9,200 employees located in offices throughout North America, England, Ireland, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 513-624-1779, [email protected], www.assuredpartners.com
SOURCE AssuredPartners
Share this article