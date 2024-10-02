AssuredPartners Announces Growth in Northeast with New Acquisition

"They (Halstead Insurance Agency) have an excellent reputation in the insurance industry and their strong client base is one reason they continue to grow." Brian Bair, AP Retail President, East Region Post this

The agency was founded in 1966 by Robert L. Halstead, Sr. The agency was then acquired by his son-in-law, Anthony Trapasso, Jr., in 1989. Working alongside his current team of his son, Anthony Trapasso, III, his two brothers-in-law, Michael and Kevin Halstead, son-in-law Michael Alfego, and an experienced and talented team of 16 insurance professionals, have all contributed to the growth and development of this very successful family business. Their motto of offering only top-rated products with personalized solutions, while maintaining long-term client relationships, strong underwriting, and aggressive sales goals, have helped the agency grow into what is now two locations in Fitchburg and Sterling, MA.

"Our attention to the client experience has helped drive our company's success since my father-in-law started the agency," said Trapasso. "What excites me about joining AP is the shared value of being a strong partner for our clients."

To learn more about Halstead Insurance Agency, please visit halsteadinsurance.com.

