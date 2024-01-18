AssuredPartners Announces Key Regional Leadership Changes

"The character and culture of a company reflects the people in it, therefore we will continue to be 'people first' in our approach." Jon Taylor AssuredPartners MidAtlantic Region President Post this

Jon Taylor, MidAtlantic Region

Jon Taylor began his career with AssuredPartners 20 years ago as he joined AP via the first acquisition, Neace Lukens in 2003. He has held production and leadership roles in Bowling Green and Louisville KY, Nashville TN, Charleston and Greenville SC.

"The character and culture of a company reflects the people in it, therefore we will continue to be 'people first' in our approach. I see this as an opportunity to perpetuate the elements that have made AP great from day one while also making thoughtful adjustments to support the size and sophistication of the organization we are today and the forecast forward," stated Taylor.

Cassondra Hustrulid, Midwest Region

Cassondra Hustrulid started in the business 13 years ago in a CFO role and joined AssuredPartners in 2015 through an acquisition. Over the past eight years with AP, she has had the opportunity to serve in a variety of roles from CFO and Operations to Regional CFO, then pivoting into a sales role and most recently as Agency President of several Oregon offices.

"Our agencies in the field are at the heart of who we are and instrumental in the clients we serve," Hustrulid said. "It's extremely important our teams in the field are supported and what that looks like from one team or office to another, varies. I am looking forward to joining our very talented Midwest team, continuing to gain momentum with the foundation we have in the Midwest, while also identifying new opportunities where we can grow and expand our footprint."

Mike Ross, Great Lakes Region

Mike Ross joined AssuredPartners in 2021 after a successful career in the industry at a leading brokerage. While at AP, he has led the Connecticut operations as the Platform President by bringing his energy, passion, and mentorship to the team and growing operations.

"The Great Lakes Region has had great accomplishments to date. I'm excited to work with the team to continue building on their success. AssuredPartners has the best platform to allow our team to rise with great verticals and partnerships. It will be difficult to leave all my AP family in the Northeast but thrilled to join the Great Lakes team and help share my experiences over the last 20 years in the business," stated Ross.

Mark Lyons, Great Plains Region

Mark Lyons joined AssuredPartners through the LMC acquisition where he served as Executive Vice President and CFO. He has dedicated his career to the insurance industry and has been a fantastic addition to AP. Most recently as West Des Moines Agency president over nine offices, he grew the West Des Moines operations to $40M in revenue.

"I am excited to assume the role of Great Plains Regional President. As Regional President I look forward to promoting the growth and success of our current agencies and attracting similar high-quality firms to join AP and the Great Plains Region," Lyons said.

