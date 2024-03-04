AssuredPartners Announces Leadership Addition in Northeast

"With my client centric model, I feel that getting back to being in front of the customer directly is where I belong." Hank Dominioni, AssuredPartners Platform President, Northeast Region and Agency President, Hartford and Torrington offices Post this

In the role as Connecticut Platform President, he will provide guidance and mentorship to our current Agency Principals in Westport and New Haven, strengthen the AssuredPartners brand across the state, tell the AP story to top talent and potential new agency partners, and focus on synergies across the platform that will lead to great success for all.

"Joining AssuredPartners was a natural next step in my career," said Dominioni. "I have worked with the team for several years and have tremendous respect and admiration for how they have joined AP via acquisition and speak so highly of the organization. With my client centric model, I feel that getting back to being in front of the customer directly is where I belong."

"I am thrilled to bring Hank on the Connecticut and AssuredPartners Northeast teams for this pivotal role," said Yurick. "His remarkable track record in the industry speaks volumes and I couldn't be more excited that he chose AssuredPartners for this next phase in his career. His familiarity with our team members is a tremendous asset. Having collaborated with many of them for decades, he brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our collective vision. This familiarity will ensure a seamless transition into this new role. Hank's client relationships and community involvement across the state and throughout the Northeast are invaluable. He knows what matters most as we navigate the future, and his insights will undoubtedly give us a distinct advantage in the marketplace."

