AssuredPartners Announces Leadership Changes in Legal Function

Commenting on the promotion, Randy Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of AssuredPartners, remarked, "Stan has a deep understanding of our business, culture, and people. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insight as he, from scratch, developed the legal function to support a rapidly growing multi-billion dollar business. I look forward to Stan's continued partnership with the executive team and the board as we fortify the legal and compliance capabilities that are critical to our continued success."

Reflecting on his journey and the opportunity ahead, Stan Kinnett stated, "The legal professionals at AssuredPartners are known for their business acumen and service ethos. This approach has been pivotal to our success, and I am honored to have been part of laying that foundation. Moving forward, I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to collaborate with Randy and the board on our strategic vision for legal and compliance in the years ahead."

