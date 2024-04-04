AssuredPartners Announces Leadership Changes in Legal Function

Stan Kinnett II Named Chief Legal Officer
ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Stan Kinnett to Chief Legal Officer. In his new role, Stan will continue to oversee the legal and regulatory functions of the Company, while providing strategic direction to the board and executive team on compliance and governance initiatives essential for the sustained growth of AssuredPartners. Stan will also have increased responsibility with respect to the Company's equity program, which has been a cornerstone of the Company's growth and success.
Stan Kinnett joined AssuredPartners at the Company's inception in 2011. He spent those early years focused on mergers and acquisitions, serving as the lead counsel on over 150 of the Company's first agency partnerships. Since assuming the role of General Counsel in 2017, Stan has grown the legal function to a team of 25 legal and compliance professionals dedicated to supporting the Company's annual revenue of $2.5 billion.
Commenting on the promotion, Randy Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of AssuredPartners, remarked, "Stan has a deep understanding of our business, culture, and people. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insight as he, from scratch, developed the legal function to support a rapidly growing multi-billion dollar business. I look forward to Stan's continued partnership with the executive team and the board as we fortify the legal and compliance capabilities that are critical to our continued success."
Reflecting on his journey and the opportunity ahead, Stan Kinnett stated, "The legal professionals at AssuredPartners are known for their business acumen and service ethos. This approach has been pivotal to our success, and I am honored to have been part of laying that foundation. Moving forward, I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to collaborate with Randy and the board on our strategic vision for legal and compliance in the years ahead."
Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 5136241779, [email protected]
