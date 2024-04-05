AssuredPartners Announces Leadership Changes in Legal Function

Steven Muscatello promoted to General Counsel
ORLANDO, Fla., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Steven Muscatello to General Counsel. In his new role, Steve will also serve as General Counsel for Accretive Insurance Solutions, Inc., the specialty and wholesale business unit of AssuredPartners. He will continue to report to Stan Kinnett in Stan's new role as Chief Legal Officer.
Steve joined AssuredPartners in 2018 and was promoted to Deputy General Counsel in 2019. Since that time, he has led several functions of the legal department, including litigation, employment, real estate, and regulatory matters.
As General Counsel, Muscatello will lead the day-to-day operations of the full legal department and will support an ongoing partnership with the compliance function reporting to the Chief Legal Officer, as the Company positions these functions for the future.
Prior to joining AssuredPartners, Steve served as the lead U.S. employment lawyer for G4S, an international security company, and as an employment and commercial litigator with Gunster, a leading Florida-based law firm.
Stan Kinnett commented, "Steve is a leader of the highest caliber and character. His business-minded approach to legal issues is a material asset to our executive team and entire Company. I am confident of and look forward to Steve's success in his expanded leadership role. As our company stays on this remarkable growth path, we will continue to benefit from Steve's sound business judgment, strong team-building skills, and the depth of his relationships across AssuredPartners and Accretive."
Media Contact
Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 5136241779, [email protected], www.assuredpartners.com
SOURCE AssuredPartners
Share this article