AssuredPartners Announces Leadership Changes in Legal Function

Stan Kinnett commented, "Steve is a leader of the highest caliber and character. His business-minded approach to legal issues is a material asset to our executive team and entire Company. I am confident of and look forward to Steve's success in his expanded leadership role." Post this

As General Counsel, Muscatello will lead the day-to-day operations of the full legal department and will support an ongoing partnership with the compliance function reporting to the Chief Legal Officer, as the Company positions these functions for the future.

Prior to joining AssuredPartners, Steve served as the lead U.S. employment lawyer for G4S, an international security company, and as an employment and commercial litigator with Gunster, a leading Florida-based law firm.

Stan Kinnett commented, "Steve is a leader of the highest caliber and character. His business-minded approach to legal issues is a material asset to our executive team and entire Company. I am confident of and look forward to Steve's success in his expanded leadership role. As our company stays on this remarkable growth path, we will continue to benefit from Steve's sound business judgment, strong team-building skills, and the depth of his relationships across AssuredPartners and Accretive."

Media Contact

Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 5136241779, [email protected], www.assuredpartners.com

SOURCE AssuredPartners