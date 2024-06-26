AssuredPartners Announces Retirement of Longtime Executive

"Steve Deal has been a visionary leader not just with the AP team but has also been an asset in the insurance industry." Randy Larsen, CEO of AssuredPartners Post this

"It's absolutely astounding to think back on where we were as a small little entity and see where we are today – a company with offices in 40 states and now an international presence," Deal said. "It's just amazing when you think about it."

"Steve Deal has been a visionary leader not just with the AP team but has also been an asset in the insurance industry," said Randy Larsen, CEO of AssuredPartners. "He started his career in 1976 and made a name for himself as a highly reputable producer who valued forming good relationships with clients with his 'people-first' approach. He joined our organization when it was just starting which meant it wasn't easy, but Steve's innovative ideas quickly helped the company on its path to growth. At AP we believe in 'power through partnership' and it resonates because Steve embodies that philosophy."

With Steve's retirement, Howard Weiss will take over as EVP of Carrier Relationships at AP. Howard has previously performed as an underwriter, a commercial lines producer, and was Agency President when he joined AP through a large acquisition in 2019. Since then, he has served as a Regional Sales Leader in the Great Lakes region working closely with all AP Regions, Senior Leaders, and trading partners. Howard will be taking on Steve's role with his mentorship and support effective July 1, 2024. In his new role, Howard will be reporting to Ty Beba, the Chief Revenue Officer for AP.

"I am honored to have learned from Steve and look forward to continuing the success he built," said Weiss. "What made him so genuinely appealing to markets was his people-first approach. Steve has a gift for developing tremendous relationships with people and has helped us build deep relationships with critical partners we didn't have on the national level."

"AssuredPartners is a stronger, more capable organization as reflected by the tremendous growth we've seen over the past several years, and Steve was a big part of that effort," said Ty Beba, Chief Revenue Officer. "We look at the impact that carrier relationships have on our business and aim to continue scaling those national efforts to regional carriers to drive growth. We will miss having Steve as a leader but wish him and his family all the best in his retirement."

At this year's annual sales celebration, AP recognized Steve Deal's extraordinary contributions by announcing the creation of a new award. "The Big Deal" will honor Steve's legacy and will recognize the outstanding efforts of a top performing producer each year.

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jill Eichhorn, AssuredPartners, 513-322-1483, [email protected], www.assuredpartners.com

SOURCE AssuredPartners