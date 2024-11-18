AssuredPartners Announces Strategic Leadership Appointment to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation

"Sean brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success as we continue to strengthen our position in the market." Randy Larsen, CEO of AssuredPartners Post this

Most recently, Smith served as chief executive officer at Accretive, where he and his team successfully launched the organization in 2022. He led the more than 40 specialty and wholesale insurance companies to achieve double-digit organic growth. Smith's deep industry expertise and demonstrated leadership skills will drive alignment across all segments of AssuredPartners and help maximize growth opportunities.

"I am honored to step into the role of president at AssuredPartners," said Smith. "This is an exciting time for our company, and I am eager to lead our talented team as we continue to innovate and grow. My focus will be on driving strategic initiatives that provide the best solutions and experiences for our clients and stakeholders."

