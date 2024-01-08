AssuredPartners Appoints New Chief Operations Officer of Retail

"I am humbled and excited to be chosen to have the opportunity to work with the leadership team to continue positive growth with a focus on continuing to advance the client experience," said Will Dierking, COO of Retail. Post this

As the COO of AssuredPartners Retail, Dierking will assume responsibility for overseeing service and systems operations, strategic planning, and driving operational efficiencies. Through these efforts, he will play a key role maximizing positive client experiences using best practices to optimize financial and service operations. He will also be working with Internal Audit to ensure operations is complaint with the agency's overall Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Framework.

"Will Dierking's expertise in finance and operations has played a pivotal role in AP's growth and infrastructure not only in the Central States region but across the entire organization and he will leverage this expertise in his new role as he drives compliance and operational excellence across AP," stated Randy Larsen, CEO of AssuredPartners.

Dierking expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, saying, "I am humbled and excited to be chosen to have the opportunity to work with the leadership team to continue positive growth with a focus on continuing to advance the client experience."

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 9,200 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

