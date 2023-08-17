AssuredPartners Appoints Stephanie Lockwood Chief Financial Officer of Retail

"We are delighted to appoint Stephanie as our CFO of Retail. She has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the financial intricacies within our industry," said Randy Larsen, President, and incoming CEO of AssuredPartners. Tweet this

As the CFO of AssuredPartners Retail, Lockwood will assume responsibility for overseeing financial operations, strategic planning, and driving profitability within the retail sector of our business. Her astute decision-making, innovative thinking, and results-driven approach are set to elevate AssuredPartners' financial performance and enhance our competitive position in the market.

"We are delighted to appoint Stephanie as our CFO of Retail. She has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the financial intricacies within our industry. We have complete confidence in her ability to steer our retail operations to new heights," said Randy Larsen, President, and incoming CEO of AssuredPartners, expressing his confidence in the new appointment.

Lockwood expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, saying, "I am incredibly honored and excited to lead the Retail division's financial endeavors at AssuredPartners. I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation, ensuring that our team delivers unparalleled financial solutions to our valued clients."

