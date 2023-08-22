AssuredPartners, Cleveland Clinic Forge New COE Relationship

"Choosing Cleveland Clinic as a Center of Excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our policyholders with access to the best healthcare resources available," said Jim Hartz, Senior Vice President, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at AssuredPartners. Tweet this

As part of AP's commitment to ensuring excellent healthcare options, Cleveland Clinic has undergone rigorous evaluation and met the highest standards of quality, safety, and patient outcomes. For nearly 30 years, Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute has earned the No. 1 national ranking in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals.

"We are proud to welcome AssuredPartners to our Center of Excellence Program," said Lars Svensson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Cleveland Clinic Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. "Our caregivers are dedicated to providing the highest quality care for our patients and this relationship will allow AssuredPartners' members and their families to now benefit from that."

AssuredPartners, a national partnership of leading independent insurance brokers, is focused on fostering relationships with successful regional and local firms who match their passion for providing clients with unparalleled service and a dedication to doing the right thing.

"Choosing Cleveland Clinic as a Center of Excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our policyholders with access to the best healthcare resources available," said Jim Hartz, Senior Vice President, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at AssuredPartners. "This collaboration ensures that our customers receive the utmost care and peace of mind when faced with critical health decisions."

The relationship between AssuredPartners and Cleveland Clinic will help ensure that more families are able to access the level of care, support and resources they need to achieve excellent outcomes.

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 9,200 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, call 513-624-1779, email [email protected] or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 513-624-1779, [email protected], www.assuredpartners.com

SOURCE AssuredPartners