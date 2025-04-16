AssuredPartners Expands Specialty Care Access via Carrum Health's Centers of Excellence Network

Partnership opens access to Carrum's network of top-notch providers for surgery, cancer care and substance use treatment for small and mid-sized employers.
ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners ("AP"), a premier global insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce a partnership with Carrum Health, the leader in value-based Centers of Excellence (COE), to offer expanded specialty care access to AssuredPartners' self-insured clients. This collaboration expands access to Carrum's network of top 10% of specialty care providers nationwide for surgeries, cancer care, and substance use treatment, for eligible members covered under AssuredPartners' health benefit programs.
Through this partnership, more than a million members working with thousands of employers on AssuredPartners' comprehensive, custom-tailored health plans will have access to Carrum Health's rigorously vetted COEs and receive high-quality specialty care at little to no out-of-pocket costs. Employers will save up to 45% on the cost of surgeries and substance abuse treatment and up to 30% on cancer care, while steering their members to Carrum's high-quality, high value providers.
"We're thrilled to partner with Carrum Health to help more families access high-quality care without worrying about unexpected costs," said Jim Hartz, SVP and National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at AssuredPartners. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support our clients and their employees every day."
Carrum Health also provides dedicated care coordinators who assist patients with selecting the best providers, transferring medical records and scheduling procedures, thereby removing the administrative burden from both patients and employers.
"Access to high-quality care and the best patient experience at lower costs remain top concerns for employees and employers alike," said Sach Jain, Founder and CEO of Carrum Health. "Roughly half of employer healthcare costs come from specialty care, and our mission is to ensure members receive the best treatment while eliminating financial stress. Partnering with AssuredPartners allows us to bring this solution to more employers and their members nationwide."
About AssuredPartners
Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
About Carrum Health
Carrum Health's mission is to change how we pay for and deliver specialty care. We offer self-insured employers a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) solution that connects their members with a rigorously vetted network of specialty care providers. Carrum's upfront, all-inclusive bundled pricing, award-winning technology, and dedicated care navigation team help lower costs for both members and employers while delivering a superior member experience. Carrum is independently validated to reduce unnecessary procedures by as much as 30%, lower readmissions by 80%, and save employers up to 45% per episode of surgical care. Learn more at carrumhealth.com.
