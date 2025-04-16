AssuredPartners Expands Specialty Care Access via Carrum Health's Centers of Excellence Network

"This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support our clients and their employees every day." Jim Hartz, SVP and National Employee Benefits Practice Leader AssuredPartners Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with Carrum Health to help more families access high-quality care without worrying about unexpected costs," said Jim Hartz, SVP and National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at AssuredPartners. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support our clients and their employees every day."

Carrum Health also provides dedicated care coordinators who assist patients with selecting the best providers, transferring medical records and scheduling procedures, thereby removing the administrative burden from both patients and employers.

"Access to high-quality care and the best patient experience at lower costs remain top concerns for employees and employers alike," said Sach Jain, Founder and CEO of Carrum Health. "Roughly half of employer healthcare costs come from specialty care, and our mission is to ensure members receive the best treatment while eliminating financial stress. Partnering with AssuredPartners allows us to bring this solution to more employers and their members nationwide."

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health's mission is to change how we pay for and deliver specialty care. We offer self-insured employers a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) solution that connects their members with a rigorously vetted network of specialty care providers. Carrum's upfront, all-inclusive bundled pricing, award-winning technology, and dedicated care navigation team help lower costs for both members and employers while delivering a superior member experience. Carrum is independently validated to reduce unnecessary procedures by as much as 30%, lower readmissions by 80%, and save employers up to 45% per episode of surgical care. Learn more at carrumhealth.com.

Media Contact

Nick Morgan, AssuredPartners, 513-333-0700, [email protected], www.assuredpartners.com

SOURCE AssuredPartners