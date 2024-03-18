AssuredPartners Investment Advisors Names Arthur F. Hazen Jr., AIFA Chief Operating Officer

"We have a unique opportunity to build on AssuredPartners' entrepreneurial culture by delivering a platform that empowers advisors to meet the ever-changing needs of their clients." Art Hazen, Jr. Chief Operating Officer, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors Post this

Justin Callaham, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors President, stated, "We are honored to have Art join the APIA team. His deep knowledge and operational experience bring tremendous momentum as we build a best-in-class advisory platform and drive the next phase of AssuredPartners' growth."

ABOUT APIA

APIA, an S.E.C. registered investment adviser, is the retirement services division of AssuredPartners. Our goal is to bring robust national resources to local relationships. Our professional use cutting edge technology, the latest investment strategies, and collective knowledge to help reach retirement goals. APIA is in the business of building relationships while cementing powerful, lasting connections built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For questions or more information, visit http://www.apadvisors.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Kristine Simmons, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors, 513-322-1483, [email protected], https://www.apadvisors.com/

SOURCE AssuredPartners Investment Advisors