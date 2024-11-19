AssuredPartners Making Strategic Moves with appointment of Ty Beba as CEO of AssuredPartners Retail

"Ty's exceptional leadership and innovative mindset have been pivotal in driving our growth and achievements. His dedication to a client-focused approach guarantees that we continue to deliver unmatched value and solutions to our clients." Sean Smith, President of AssuredPartners Post this

Ty joined AssuredPartners in 2016 as an Executive Vice President, significantly expanding the company's market presence. He then served as Chief Organic Growth Officer, focusing on organic growth, recruiting sales talent, and developing training initiatives, before becoming the CRO in 2021.

Throughout his tenure with the company, Ty has championed a client-centric sales culture, ensuring that client needs are always at the forefront. Ty's extensive background in retail brokerage and his forward-thinking approach will be key in driving further growth and success for AssuredPartners.

"Ty's exceptional leadership and innovative mindset have been pivotal in driving our growth and achievements. His dedication to a client-focused approach guarantees that we continue to deliver unmatched value and solutions to our clients," said Sean Smith, President of AssuredPartners. "I am confident that under Ty's leadership, AP Retail will achieve new heights and set industry standards."

Ty has had a distinguished career in the insurance industry, marked by significant achievements and leadership roles. Prior to joining AssuredPartners, Ty worked for 14 years at a national insurance brokerage firm, where he held the position of President of the Metro Area, overseeing offices in New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and Delaware.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of AP Retail and am committed to fostering a culture that prioritizes the needs of our clients." said Ty Beba, Chief Executive Officer of AP Retail. "I look forward to leading AP Retail, driving innovation, enhancing our service offerings, and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

This appointment marks yet another milestone for AssuredPartners, reflecting the company's commitment to strong leadership, client-centric values, and strategic growth.

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners is a global front-runner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

