AssuredPartners Named a "Best Company to Work For" by U.S. News & World Report

"Being named a 'Best Company to Work For' is a testament to the quality of our people and their unwavering dedication to our mission – providing world-class insurance services while forging strong partnerships with our clients," said Randy Larsen, CEO of AssuredPartners. "We are proud to be included on this list alongside other distinguished brands with worldwide reach. AssuredPartners remains committed to fostering an empowering work environment that supports our employees' personal and professional growth."

To calculate the ratings, U.S. News only considered privately owned companies with at least 5,000 employees and had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2023. Developed considering insights from a panel of six experts, the methodology also factors in data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, gathered from U.S. News partner Revelio Labs.

U.S. News & World Report ranked AssuredPartners highly in several categories, including Quality of Pay, Work-Life Balance, Job Stability, Belonginess, and Professional Development.

Recently, AssuredPartners has introduced several initiatives to support employee development, including the AP Mentorship Program, the Core Leadership Training Program, and a revamped National Internship Program aimed at helping new talent build the skillsets needed to jumpstart a successful career in the insurance industry. AssuredPartners has also expanded its AP Cares program, a philanthropic initiative that organizes employee-led volunteering and fundraising efforts in local communities, offering paid Volunteer Time Off to encourage employee involvement in local causes.

"We recognize that we're only as strong as our people, and that's why AssuredPartners proudly continues to invest in our team, continually finding ways to make us a better place to work," says Andrea Brogger, Chief Human Resource Officer at AssuredPartners. "We continue to focus on creating an environment prioritizing well-being, collaboration, and opportunity for all."

