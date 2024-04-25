AssuredPartners Names Janocha to National Role in Employee Benefits

"Expanding my focus on Employee Benefits operations to the national level allows me to identify and share best practices so we can continue to provide excellent service and partnerships with our clients." Kathleen Janocha, Vice President of Employee Benefit Operations Post this

Kathleen brings more than 20 years of insurance experience with a focus in the areas of client management, process development, and incorporation of administrative efficiencies to improve overall plan performance for clients. She's a highly respected professional locally and nationally and exemplifies premier service levels consistently demonstrated while building strong foundations and trustworthy relationships with clients and vendors.

"Since joining AP in 2015, I've been afforded many opportunities to develop my insurance career," Janocha said. "Expanding my focus on Employee Benefits operations to the national level allows me to identify and share best practices so we can continue to provide excellent service and partnerships with our clients."

