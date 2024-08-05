AssuredPartners Names New Head of Mergers and Acquisitions

"Greg LaMair has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, and he will continue to expand our 'Power through Partnership' and grow AP." Randy Larsen, CEO of AssuredPartners Post this

In his new role, LaMair will oversee M&A teams across four divisions within the global AP organization and guide the overall M&A strategy to identify and execute acquisitions to support corporate growth goals.

"Our company has reached remarkable milestones in a relatively short amount of time, largely thanks to the strategic efforts and results of our M&A team," said Randy Larsen, CEO of AssuredPartners. "Greg LaMair has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, and he will continue to expand our 'Power through Partnership' and grow AP."

"AP's leadership created a strong, strategic vision to grow the company while providing best-inclass services to our clients," said LaMair. "That direction helped us reach milestones that will fuel the momentum and our drive work to continue creating value for companies looking to grow with us in the future. And with a new team of leaders in place on the M&A front, I look forward to developing new partnerships."

LaMair oversees the M&A leadership team which includes Brady Gallagher, who moves into the position of Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for the retail side of the business, as well as Mike Kish, Chief Acquisition Officer on the specialty front.

LaMair received a master's degree in Insurance and Risk Management from Florida State University, and a bachelor's degree in Finance from Iowa State University. He resides in Des Moines, Iowa.

AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland.

Jill Eichhorn, AssuredPartners, 513-322-1487

