AssuredPartners Reaches Major Milestone with July Acquisition

"This achievement is a major step forward in our mission to provide exceptional insurance services while fostering strong partnerships," said Randy Larsen, CEO of AssuredPartners. "Acquisitions have been a cornerstone of AP's growth strategy, providing a robust platform for expansion and innovation. Each acquisition allows us to integrate new talent, technology, and market insights that enrich our service offerings and operational capabilities."

Founded in 2011, AssuredPartners quickly grew with four acquisitions in Kentucky, New York, and New Jersey in its first few months. Since then, the company has expanded with acquisitions in 40 states, 250 cities across the country, and four countries in Europe. "Joining AP has provided us with unparalleled access to a wealth of employee benefits resources and exceptional talent, significantly boosting our team's efficiency and knowledge," expressed Courtney Beatty, Agency President of an acquired firm in 2021. "The willingness of everyone at AP to assist with even the smallest queries or the most complex challenges is remarkable. It's truly invigorating to be part of an organization that continually encourages collaboration and the exchange of ideas."

Jack Rice Insurance proudly holds the distinguished title of the official 500th acquisition. "Since Jack Rice Insurance began in 1985, their team has had a strong reputation for fostering valuable relationships with clients and supporting national and local philanthropies," said Jack Suber, AP Southeast Regional President.

"We are pleased to join forces with the AP team," said Cynthia Webster, Jack Rice Agency President. "AP's reputation of strong partnerships in the insurance industry will help us expand our network which will ultimately be beneficial for our clients."

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

