AssuredPartners Secures Strategic Acquisition of Saxon Financial Services

"They (Saxon) have a strong reputation as an employee benefits broker and have excellent relationships with carriers. They're a great fit because they complement the core competencies of the AP Cincinnati office." Cassondra Hustrulid, AP Midwest Regional President

According to Mauller, AP Cincinnati's current customer base is more heavily weighted on the property and casualty side, so the addition of Saxon's specialists effectively doubles the agency's employee benefits team.

"This fold-in is a win-win for both organizations," Mauller said. "By significantly enhancing our employee benefits capabilities, we can better serve the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Dayton areas. Saxon's stellar reputation with carriers will also create new opportunities, providing our clients with a broader range of insurance solutions."

Saxon Financial Services started in 2001 by Jamie Charlton and offered clients employee benefits insurance solutions along with financial services. The financial advisory side of Saxon will continue to operate independently.

"It was a phenomenal opportunity for Saxon to join AssuredPartners, not just from a company cultural standpoint but the potential business opportunities that are now possible," said Charlton. "We are now connected to a P&C broker so our opportunity to cross-sell has increased dramatically which is excellent for all of us."

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

Jill Eichhorn, AssuredPartners, 5133221483, [email protected], www.assuredpartners.com

