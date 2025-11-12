Assurified Advances Risk Transformation Platform Ahead of OPTECH 2025

Design partnerships and new functionality deliver measurable Total Cost of Risk (TCOR) efficiency for multifamily owners and operators

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assurified, a proptech company advancing next-generation risk management for the rental-housing industry, announced collaborations and platform enhancements that help multifamily owners quantify and manage Total Cost of Risk (TCOR). The company's modular platform addresses insurance premiums, retained losses, resident default and fraud exposure, and administrative inefficiencies that reduce asset returns.

Assurified's platform enables owners to address TCOR's full financial and operational impact. In today's market, administrative workload and uninsured loss costs are key drivers of total risk expense, which, depending on market and other factors, can consume 5 to 10% of net operating income (NOI).

While property premiums have stabilized, overall TCOR continues to rise due to sustained pressure in casualty and liability programs. The 2024 NMHC State of Multifamily Risk Report notes liability renewals averaging 10–20 percent, with many higher, as litigation costs, social inflation, and limited underwriting capacity push rates and retentions upward.¹ ² ³ These factors, combined with exclusions for assault, battery, and habitability claims, are shifting more exposure to owners. Assurified's 2025 time-and-motion analysis found that operators lose thousands of hours annually to manual renewals, compliance, and claims coordination, creating a measurable administrative burden within TCOR. Optimizing TCOR now depends as much on data integration and process modernization as on premium and coverage structure.

Since its introduction at the 2025 NMHC Annual Meeting, Assurified's value proposition has been validated through design partnerships representing more than 70,000 units. These collaborations also shaped AIRA, the platform's first commercial release, which addresses one of the most visible and costly TCOR drivers: resident default and fraud exposure.

"Fraud isn't the only problem; it signals a broader lack of visibility across risk programs," said Joe Schwartz, CEO of Assurified. "AIRA provides that visibility. It identifies three generations of fraud, manual, synthetic, and AI-generated, before a resident moves in. It also uses predictive analytics to estimate default likelihood and supports underwriting and pricing decisions that better align coverage with actual exposure. AIRA is the starting point for linking risk data from the lease level into broader insurance and financing programs, giving owners a clearer view of their total cost of risk."

Three Modular Solutions Mapped to the TCOR Stack:

AIRA™ – Resident Default and Fraud Analytics

AIRA combines three functions into a single system to manage the resident-default risk lifecycle. It detects Fraud 1.0 (manual document forgery), Fraud 2.0 (synthetic identities and stolen credentials), and Fraud 3.0 (AI-generated applications and deepfakes) — categories that standard screening often misses. Beyond detection, AIRA applies machine learning and modeling to estimate default probability and inform pricing and underwriting approaches that target a 20–30 percent reduction in default losses and strengthen portfolio-level visibility. AIRA provides the foundation for the platform's broader data architecture, linking resident-level risk signals to property and insurance performance metrics.

InsurOps™ – Insurance Operations Command Center

Building on AIRA's resident-level data, InsurOps connects placement, renewals, compliance, claims, and TCOR analytics across property and specialty programs. It automates workflow between carriers, brokers, and property teams, targeting 5–10 percent premium savings and up to 70 percent less manual administration. By linking these processes to risk and claims data, InsurOps helps owners understand how insurance decisions affect total risk cost across portfolios.

AssureSmart™ – Alternative Risk Financing

AssureSmart extends the same integrated data approach to risk financing. Developed with Marsh Captive Solutions, it enables owner-controlled programs that replace deposits with structured default coverage. Integrated with leasing systems, it simplifies administration, streamlines claims, and converts uninsured losses into managed risk capital. Together with AIRA and InsurOps, AssureSmart connects risk identification, operational management, and financial control within a single TCOR framework.

"Operators need modular solutions that integrate with existing workflows and provide visibility across risk programs," said Eric Gisler, Head of Product Development at Assurified. "By linking fraud prevention, insurance operations, and risk financing within one platform, teams can address the operational factors that drive TCOR performance."

Ecosystem and Technology Partners

Assurified's ecosystem includes partners such as Marsh, ICA Risk Management Consultants, Appian, WNS, Socure, Payscore, and Resistant AI, combining insurance and risk expertise with process automation and advanced verification technology.

Assurified will showcase its platform and partners at OPTECH 2025, November 17–19 at MGM Grand Las Vegas. Email [email protected] to request a meeting.

About Assurified

Assurified is a U.S.-based proptech company that helps multifamily owners and operators manage and control Total Cost of Risk (TCOR). Its modular platform unifies analytics, insurance operations, and resident-default coverage to improve asset performance and net operating income. Learn more at assurified.com.

