Assurified to Introduce AI-Powered Risk Transformation Platform at 2025 NMHC Annual Meeting

Rising insurance premiums and defaults hurt NOI; Assurified's platform helps reduce exposure and boost performance.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With insurance premiums on the rise and resident default risks accelerating in key markets, multifamily owners and operators face mounting pressure to safeguard assets and strengthen portfolio performance. In response to this growing challenge, Assurified, a provider of tech-enabled risk transformation solutions for the rental housing industry, announced today that it will introduce its AI-powered risk management platform, which has been in development with early customers and partners for the last three years, at the 2025 National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Annual Meeting and Apartment Strategies Conference in Las Vegas, NV, January 28-30.

Assurified is scheduling pre-show and on-site meetings with multifamily owners and operators to provide a preview of the platform and discuss how it can help reduce exposure, lower insurance premiums, streamline risk management, and drive operational efficiencies. To request a meeting, click HERE, or email [email protected].

Assurified's participation at the NMHC Annual Meeting is strengthened by its alliance with the Real Estate Technology & Transformation Center (RETTC), and its role as a member of the NMHC Board of Directors, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing risk management solutions for the multifamily industry.

"The NMHC Annual Meeting brings together key decision-makers in multifamily, and we look forward to sharing how our platform is addressing evolving risk challenges," said Joe Schwartz, CEO of Assurified. "This is an opportunity for rental housing owners and operators to get an early look at innovative tools that can enhance portfolio performance and mitigate risk."

About Assurified

Assurified is a pioneering technology provider transforming risk management for rental housing owners and operators through its comprehensive Risk Transformation Platform. Our solution combines AI-powered analytics, automated underwriting intelligence, and pre-built policy administration workflows with seamless integrations to property management systems and risk and insurance data sources. We enable companies to centralize risk data and workflows, proactively mitigate critical insurable risks, and enhance NOI—transforming risk management from a cost center to a strategic business lever. Our growing ecosystem of partnerships with leading insurers and technology providers unlocks value through streamlined workflows and centralized risk intelligence. We're committed to redefining how the rental housing industry approaches risk management.

Discover how we're driving innovation in rental housing risk transformation at Assurified.com, or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Alison Minaglia, Assurified, Inc., 1 917-902-3404, [email protected], http://www.assurified.com

SOURCE Assurified, Inc.