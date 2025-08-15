Asta Bio and Alpha Nuclide Collaborate to Advance Preclinical and Clinical Development of 211-Astatine Targeted Radiotherapies in China

Asta Bio and Alpha Nuclide will combine expertise in targeted alpha radiotherapy and radionuclide manufacturing to accelerate the discovery and development of novel cancer treatments.

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asta Bio, a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted alpha radiotherapies, today announced a discovery and development partnership with Alpha Nuclide, a leading provider of specialized radionuclide manufacturing and radiopharmaceutical supply chain solutions.

Under the agreement, Alpha Nuclide will support Asta Bio on clinical translation of Asta Bio's pipeline through coordinated efforts in discovery research and drug product manufacturing for preclinical and clinical studies. The collaboration is designed to ensure accelerated entry into human trials for Asta Bio's lead 211-Astatine-RadiobodyTM drug candidates targeting solid tumors. This collaboration is part of Alpha Nuclide's broader mission to provide logistical solutions to enable drug developers worldwide to bring targeted alpha therapies into the clinic and accelerate their discoveries.

"We are honored to partner with Alpha Nuclide, whose team has the deepest technical expertise and track record in 211-Astatine radionuclide production and chemistry and makes them an ideal collaborator for advancing our programs" said Ahmad-Reza Saadat, Co-Founder and CEO of Asta Bio. "This collaboration is a critical step toward bringing our 211-Astatine-Radiobody™ therapies to patients and ensuring that we can scale production and delivery as we move into clinical development."

Alpha Nuclide brings specialized experience in the production, purification, and delivery of alpha-emitting isotopes, including 211-Astatine, which must be manufactured with precision and coordinated timing for clinical use. The company will provide key infrastructure to support radioisotope supply chain logistics, contract preclinical research services, GMP compliance, and study coordination with clinical sites.

"We are excited to collaborate with Asta Bio as they pioneer a new generation of targeted alpha therapies" said Dr. Yutian Feng, CEO of Alpha Nuclide. "Their Radiobody™ platform represents a truly novel way to harness the power of 211-Astatine, and we are committed to supporting their mission to improve outcomes for patients with aggressive cancers."

The collaboration between Asta Bio and Alpha Nuclide will support preclinical studies and clinical readiness for the first human trials.

Asta Bio is developing next-generation targeted radiotherapies by combining 211-Astatine, a potent alpha-emitting radioisotope, with proprietary Radiobody™ targeting molecules. This approach enables precise, tumor-selective radiation delivery that destroys DNA in cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. Asta Bio is advancing a pipeline focused on metastatic and treatment-resistant cancers. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Alpha Nuclide provides leading infrastructure solutions for 211-Astatine targeted alpha-particle therapy radiopharmaceuticals, from radionuclide supply, preclinical contract research service, radiopharmaceutical manufacturing to clinical logistics. With core expertise in cyclotron-based production, GMP compliance, and clinical access, Alpha Nuclide supports biopharma partners from early-stage research through commercial supply. The company enables efficient, reliable delivery of short-lived isotopes for next-generation targeted radiotherapies.

