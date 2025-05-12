Asta Bio announces the appointment of Oliver Sartor, MD to its Medical Advisory Board

"The unique properties of 211-Astatine, an alpha‑emitting particle, combined with Asta Bio's precision targeting molecules, create an ideal candidate to overcome cancer resistance and potentially usher in a new era of transformative targeted cancer therapies." Dr. Oliver Sartor Post this

Dr. Sartor is an internationally renowned oncologist and research scientist specializing in prostate cancer. He received his MD from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1982 with honors. After completing his residency in Internal Medicine at Tulane and a fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, he has dedicated his career to advancing prostate‑cancer research and treatment. His previous leadership experience includes serving as Editor‑in‑Chief of Clinical Genitourinary Cancer and chairing the Department of Defense Prostate Cancer Integration Panel. Dr. Sartor has authored more than 500 peer‑reviewed articles and led pivotal clinical trials that paved the way for multiple FDA approvals in radiopharmaceutical therapy.

"I am excited to join Asta Bio's Medical Advisory Board and provide guidance as they propel their pre‑clinical candidates forward," said Dr. Sartor. "The unique properties of 211-Astatine, an alpha‑emitting particle, combined with Asta Bio's precision targeting molecules, create an ideal candidate to overcome cancer resistance and potentially usher in a new era of transformative targeted cancer therapies."

Asta Bio is developing innovative treatments for metastatic cancers using 211-Astatine—the most druggable alpha‑emitting radioisotope—that is produced in a cyclotron from a non-radioactive starting material rather than other isotopes that rely on scarce radioactive Uranium decay products. The company is building a rich pipeline by pairing 211-Astatine with its proprietary engineered Radiobody™ molecules to achieve precise delivery to different tumors.

Initially, Asta Bio will focus on cancers of the lung, breast, colon, head and neck, liver, and gastrointestinal system by administering 211-Astatine conjugated Radiobodies™ intravenously in advanced metastatic settings or following tumor removal to eliminate remaining residual disease. Preclinical animal studies are being conducted in collaboration with Duke University, leveraging the institution's extensive expertise in 211-Astatine chemistry and radiopharmaceutical development.

Dr. Sartor's appointment follows an executive search led by Eric Celidonio and the team at Sci.bio Recruiting, specialists in placing senior scientific and clinical leaders across the life‑sciences sector.

About Asta Bio

Asta Bio is developing next‑generation targeted radiotherapies by combining 211-Astatine with proprietary Radiobody™ targeting molecules. This approach delivers potent DNA‑damaging radiation directly to tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients facing drug‑resistant and hard‑to‑treat cancers. Asta Bio is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Visit Asta Bio's website to learn more.

