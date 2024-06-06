asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program Amber Tringale Memorial Award Recipient Presents Research at EAACI Congress 2024

"Asthma is a climate vulnerable disease and we need to understand the impact it has on our patients, in particular marginalized groups that are most impacted by climate change", said Dr. Nyenhuis. Post this

The Amber Tringale Memorial Award honors the legacy of Amber Tringale, who tragically lost her life to asthma at 48. Amber lived with moderate asthma and passed away unexpectedly due to a severe asthma attack in 2018, leaving behind her husband and five children. The award focuses on education and prevention of acute asthma exacerbations and emergency room visits.

Dr. Nyenhuis's study aims to assess the perceptions and awareness of extreme weather and air quality on asthma in a representative urban population using a mixed methods approach. Climate change is affecting local environments with increased pollution, extreme temperatures, severe weather, and prolonged pollen seasons. Understanding patient perceptions of these impacts is crucial to behavioral change efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change on asthma.

"Asthma is a climate vulnerable disease and we need to understand the impact it has on our patients, in particular marginalized groups that are most impacted by climate change", said Dr. Nyenhuis.

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a collaborative initiative between Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) that helps consumers identify products more suitable for people with asthma and allergies. Products undergo rigorous independent testing to meet scientific standards established by the program. Only products that meet those rigorous standards earn the certification mark.

"Data shows that the environment can impact people with asthma, and AAFA's Allergy Capitals report makes clear the urgency of the climate crisis," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "Dr. Nyenhuis's research offers insight into how to influence behavior to minimize the negative impacts of extreme weather brought about by climate change. This work honors the life of Amber Tringale and has the potential to positively impact the lives of many people with asthma."

"Amber Tringale's brother, Mike Tringale, played a crucial role in establishing the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program and strongly believed in listening to patients to optimize their care. It is fitting that Dr. Nyenhuis is now bridging the gap between patient voices and scientific measurements," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL. "Mike and the Tringale family should be very proud that his sister's legacy continues to contribute to this important research area."

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). This program helps people make informed purchases for a healthier home. The program tests products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. For more information about the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, visit: aafa.org/certified

