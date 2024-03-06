asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program Honors Clients for Commitment to Innovation

"Allergy Standards and AAFA do incredible work to ensure safer products, which makes it so special for our paint to receive this award", said John Vanderpool, Senior Vice President of True Value Manufacturing Post this

"As indoor comfort and air quality standards rise, we take pride in offering solutions that not only enhance comfort but also contribute to a safer indoor environment," said Nathan Walker, Senior Vice President - Customer Experience, Innovation, & Sales. "This recognition underscores Knauf's commitment to delivering a portfolio of products that contribute to healthier built environments."

Rabbit Air, a longstanding program client, earned the "Supporting Healthier Communities Award" at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) in Washington DC. The company's remarkable community involvement, including air cleaner donations to healthcare facilities and participation in health equity programs such as AAFA's Health Equity Advancement and Leadership (HEAL) Program, was acknowledged.

"Rabbit Air is proud to stand alongside Allergy Standards and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America as partners in their crucial mission to educate and advocate for the allergy and asthma community. Together, we're committed to supporting their ongoing efforts to help at-risk populations, and making a meaningful difference. We look forward to continuing our partnership and doing even more to improve the lives of those affected by allergies and asthma," said Tamina O'Brien, Senior Team Member with Rabbit Air.

True Value, a client since 2018, received the "ESG and Community Award" for its consistent commitment to offering healthier paint options. True Value, along with thousands of retailers, provides consumers with asthma & allergy friendly® paint options while supporting local communities through donations to under-resourced communities.

"I am tremendously proud of the True Value teams who create these award-winning paints and help us bring healthier paint options to families in every community, " said John Vanderpool, Senior Vice President of True Value Manufacturing. "It was an honor to accept this recognition on behalf of our organization and the True Value retailer. Allergy Standards and AAFA do incredible work to ensure safer products, which makes it so special for our paint to receive this award. "

LG received the "Smart Connected Healthier Homes Award" at the 2024 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas. LG's portfolio approach to certification across multiple product categories - laundry, air care and floor care - enables consumers to make informed decisions for healthier home environments through interconnected CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® devices.

"LG is honored to be recognized by Allergy Standards with the 'Smart Connected Healthier Homes Award' at the 2024 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show. This accolade underscores LG's commitment to providing innovative solutions across various product categories and as we move forward, LG remains dedicated to advancing technologies that redefine the future of healthier living," said Adam Whobrey, Head of Product Management at LG.

During the AAAAI annual meeting, the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program's Healthy Homes exhibit featured CERTIFIED products donated by various clients including Tarkett, Downlite, 3M Filtrete, Granite Gold, Renegade Brands, Wicked Sheets, True Value, Rabbit Air, and LG. The Healthy Homes exhibit highlighted how consumers can manage asthma and allergy triggers through a whole-home approach, including using the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark as a trusted signpost.

"We spend over 90% of our time indoors. Healthier indoor air whether at home, work, or school is critical to improving the quality of life for people with asthma and allergies," said AAFA president and CEO Kenneth Mendez. "AAFA thanks all the manufacturers committed to earning the CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® designation. These products provide options that allow people with asthma and allergies to make their homes healthier."

"We are proud to honor these clients for their outstanding contributions to indoor air quality," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "Their dedication to innovation, community support, and promoting healthier indoor environments aligns perfectly with the Certification Program's mission, and we look forward to continuing to recognize our clients' achievements throughout 2024."

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). This program helps people make informed purchases for a healthier home. The program tests household products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more.

For more information about the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program and its clients, visit: aafa.org/certified

Media Contact

Brianna Williams, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, 1 540-538-3286, [email protected] , https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

SOURCE asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program