Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program Teams with Chicago Asthma Consortium to Advance Community Asthma Education

"By working together, we can expand access to resources, strengthen local connections, educate many families on the seriousness of asthma and allergies, and make a lasting impact for all," said Rachelle Paul-Brutus, Executive Director of the Chicago Asthma Consortium. Post this

The forum was led by Karmin Wright, Asthma Outreach and Education Coordinator at the South Side Pediatric Asthma Center, with a featured presentation from Martha Baca-Ryan, Ambulatory Case Manager at Sinai Medical Group. A panel discussion with Jannette Guzman and Jorge Hernandez of the Sinai Urban Health Institute, and Jenay Plummer of the South Side Pediatric Asthma Center, offered attendees practical strategies for engaging families managing asthma in underserved Chicago communities.

As part of the event's community engagement session, attendees helped pack 300 Asthma & Allergy Friendly Resource Tote Bags filled with educational materials provided by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and contributions from Certified partners. The bags will now support asthma outreach in schools, clinics, churches, and community centers throughout Chicago. Nationally, more than 106 million people in the United States live with asthma and/or allergies, with the burden falling heaviest in communities where trusted, community-based education and healthier home environments remain out of reach for many families.

"At the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program, our mission extends beyond certifying products—we are committed to supporting education and awareness initiatives that help people live healthier lives. We are proud to partner with organizations like the Chicago Asthma Consortium to advance community-based education around trigger management, indoor environmental health, and asthma prevention," said Leah McInerney, Client Success Lead of the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program.

"The Chicago Asthma Consortium is honored and grateful to partner with the team and partners from Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program for the second consecutive year. We truly appreciate your support for the 2026 Community Health Workers (CHW) Party with a purpose," said Rachelle Paul-Brutus, Executive Director of the Chicago Asthma Consortium. "This event reflects the power of partnership in creating meaningful opportunities for our community and CHWs. By working together, we can expand access to resources, strengthen local connections, educate many families on the seriousness of asthma and allergies, and make a lasting impact for all."

The Certification Program extends its gratitude to Knauf North America, manufacturer of Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certified insulation products, for its continued sponsorship and partnership. Through its support of the Certification Program, Knauf helped advance the forum's mission of equipping community health workers with practical resources, educational materials, and tools to support families living with asthma in communities across Chicago.

"Through our Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certified insulation, Knauf is committed to supporting indoor air quality for families living with asthma and allergies," said Tim Cofran, Director of Marketing & Brand at Knauf. "We are proud to support the Chicago Asthma Consortium and the important work of connecting communities with trusted education and resources."

The Certification Program also extends its appreciation to Certified partners Alen, Blueair, Filtrete™, Kleenex®, Live Comfortably, National Allergy, Rabbit Air, Renegade Brands and SIJO for their generous contributions of Certified product donations, samples, and exclusive offers, equipping community health workers with tools to share with the families and neighborhoods they serve.

The event reflects the mission of the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program: to help reduce the burden of asthma through independently Certified products, science-based education, and trusted community partnerships.

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, flooring and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

Media Contact

Sarajane Sparks, Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, 1 540-538-3286, [email protected], https://asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

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SOURCE Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program