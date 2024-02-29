Astor Creek Golf & Country Club Begins Vertical Construction on New Clubhouse

The 25,000 sq. ft. clubhouse will offer a luxurious array of amenities for an elevated living experience in the Treasure Coast's newest golf community

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Astor Creek Golf & Country Club, a new KOLTERHOMESÒ golf community in Port St. Lucie, has announced that vertical construction is underway on the community clubhouse. The facility, which will feature indoor and outdoor dining with full bar, fitness center powered by EGYM, a variety of social spaces and resort-style pool, is targeted for completion in 2025.

The 25,000 sq. ft. Astor Creek Clubhouse will blend classic coastal stylings and features of a sophisticated country club with modern, in-demand amenities and experiences. The vibrant clubhouse will feature fitness facilities, dining, an indoor-outdoor full bar & grill, a resort-style pool, event lawn and services that will offer residents the opportunity to enjoy a well-lived life without leaving their home community. Separate pickleball, tennis, basketball, and bocce courts will open later this year.

The Astor Creek Fitness Center serves a variety of wellness needs with a comprehensive fitness facility. Residents can harness the cutting-edge technology of EGYM, a top-tier circuit training system designed to enhance strength and reduce biological age through engaging and tailored workouts. Expansive group fitness rooms will bring neighbors together to enjoy in-demand fitness classes like Zumba and yoga. For residents seeking personalized fitness guidance, dedicated areas and services for personal training, alongside a range of free weights and cardio machines, will be available to support their health and wellness journey.

The state-of-the-art facility will also offer various amenities geared towards fostering an active lifestyle and providing residents with inviting spaces to connect and unwind before or after a game of golf. Residents will enjoy full dining and bar services both indoors and outdoors, overlooking the resort-style pool in a setting that seamlessly blends comfort and elegance. In addition, with a dedicated Lifestyle Coordinator on hand, residents can also look forward to a bustling calendar of events and activities.

"Astor Creek's new clubhouse will serve as the center of the community's social and recreational scene," said Bob Martin, president of Decorators Unlimited and the design visionary behind Astor Creek's clubhouse interior. "We aim to create a space reflective of the soul and energy of this vibrant community, blending the elegant, coastal design seen throughout Astor Creek with thoughtful community and recreational spaces that will deliver over-the-top services that align with the Astor Creek lifestyle philosophy."

The Astor Creek clubhouse will be a resident-exclusive facility serving current and future homebuyers of Astor Creek Golf & Country Club. The luxurious KOLTERHOMESÒ community is the first new golf community on Florida's Treasure Coast in over a decade and features an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Christopher Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture. Astor Creek's innovative 5-tee course is designed to welcome and inspire golfers at every level of play. The course is elevated by a complete practice facility with a driving range, short game area, and putting green. The pro shop offers Astor Creek gear, plus casual food and beverage options. Even better, every new home purchase includes full club membership. Invitational Golf Club Membership opportunities are also available to non-residents.

At Astor Creek, fourteen unique floorplans are offered to build on a variety of golf and preserve homesites with breathtaking views. Home plans range from 2-6 bedrooms and from approximately 1,960 to over 5,000 square feet of living area. Home purchasers will enjoy KOLTERHOMES' best-in-class flexibility and personalization to design a home that is "Built Around You." Homes are priced from the $500s to over $2 million. Astor Creek visitors are invited to tour 11 new decorated models open daily, play the championship golf course that is open to book tee times daily, and learn more about the future clubhouse. A collection of move-in-ready homes is also available, providing an opportunity for more immediate move-in and golf course access.

The community offers easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment in Tradition Village Center and nearby beaches like Hutchinson Island. From Astor Creek Golf & Country Club, you are less than two hours to Orlando and Miami, with even quicker drives to the Palm Beaches and Space Coast.

To learn more about Astor Creek Golf & Country Club and to view plans for the new clubhouse, visit AstorCreek.com.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes has current investments in 29 projects expected to deliver a total of over 24,900 residences

Media Contact

John Manrique, Kolter Homes, 1 561-312-1471, [email protected], https://www.kolterhomes.com

SOURCE Kolter Homes