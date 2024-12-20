Astound Broadband Wins Community Champions Award for Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

"Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity has allowed us to make a real impact—promoting equity and providing more families with access to affordable housing. We're inspired to continue this important work." Post this

"The Community Champions Award is a reflection of our employees' passionate dedication to the communities we serve," said Jim Holanda, CEO of Astound Broadband. "Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity has allowed us to make a real impact—promoting equity and providing more families with access to affordable housing. We're inspired to continue this important work."

As part of Astound's Community Champions Award, ACA has donated $2,500 to Habitat for Humanity. ACA is an advocacy organization for independent broadband, video and communications providers. The ACA Community Champion Awards is an annual competition among ACA members to recognize community initiatives that provide helping hands to their neighbors and friends.

Astound employees have played an active role in Habitat for Humanity projects throughout much of 2024, participating in major home builds in Bethlehem, PA, and Chicago, IL, during Fair Housing Month in April and in the other Astound markets in May and June. These events brought employees and future homeowners together to build affordable homes, highlighting Astound's commitment to volunteerism and community engagement.

The partnership is part of Astound's broader commitment to social responsibility. Past initiatives include awarding $1 million in grants to local nonprofits, supporting Feeding America during the pandemic, and launching an innovative fiber optic training program for high school students in Massachusetts. Through efforts like these, Astound continuously strives to make meaningful impacts in the communities it serves.

