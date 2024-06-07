ASTRA Award Celebrates PlanToys' Wave Stacker: A Win for Kids & Planet

PlanToys' Wave Stacker wins ASTRA Play Award in Eco-Category, recognized for its eco-friendly materials and promoting child development through play.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanToys, a leading global producer of sustainable and educational wooden toys, is proud to announce that its Wave Stacker has won the prestigious ASTRA Play Award in the Eco-Category. The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) Play Awards recognize outstanding toys that promote open-ended play and child development.
The Wave Stacker is a beautifully designed stacking toy made from sustainably sourced rubberwood, formaldehyde-free glue, organic pigments and finished with non-toxic water-based dyes. Its unique wave-like shapes encourage children to experiment with different stacking configurations, fostering creativity, problem-solving skills, and fine motor development.
"This ASTRA Play Award is a huge honor. Who knew a simple stacking toy could make such a big splash?" said Rudy Valenta, Vice President at PlanToys. "The Wave Stacker is a shining example of how play can be fun and sustainable."
A panel of toy industry experts and retailers judges the ASTRA Play Awards. The Eco-Category specifically recognizes toys made from environmentally friendly materials and production processes.
PlanToys is committed to creating high-quality, sustainable toys that inspire children to learn and play. PlanToys has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025 through a plan with five main tenets, including sourcing materials from close to the factory, collaborating with local farmers for even more sustainably grown rubber and palm plantations, annually reforesting through the Plan Love Forest project, using solar energy and embracing a circulatory economy model by upcycling materials, offering repair services and designing for longevity.
The Wave Stacker and PlanToy's full lineup of sustainable rubberwood toys are available for purchase on their website.
About PlanToys
PlanToys is a family-owned business based in Thailand that has been creating innovative, sustainable wooden toys for over 40 years. The company is committed to using eco-friendly materials and processes, and its toys are designed to promote open-ended play and child development. PlanToys is a certified B Corporation, which means it meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
About ASTRA
The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) is a non-profit organization that supports the success of the specialty toy industry. ASTRA provides members with resources, education, and advocacy, and it works to promote the value of play in children's lives. The ASTRA Play Awards are one of the organization's most important initiatives, as they help to highlight the best toys in the market and encourage consumers to choose high-quality, educational products for their children.
More information:
Press
Marley Peters
Media Contact
Marley P., PlanToys Inc., 1 650-968-4783,, [email protected], https://www.plantoys.com
SOURCE PlanToys Inc.
Share this article