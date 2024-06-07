ASTRA Award Celebrates PlanToys' Wave Stacker: A Win for Kids & Planet

"This ASTRA Play Award is a huge honor. Who knew a simple stacking toy could make such a big splash?" said Rudy Valenta, Vice President at PlanToys. "The Wave Stacker is a shining example of how play can be fun and sustainable." Post this

"This ASTRA Play Award is a huge honor. Who knew a simple stacking toy could make such a big splash?" said Rudy Valenta, Vice President at PlanToys. "The Wave Stacker is a shining example of how play can be fun and sustainable."

A panel of toy industry experts and retailers judges the ASTRA Play Awards. The Eco-Category specifically recognizes toys made from environmentally friendly materials and production processes.

PlanToys is committed to creating high-quality, sustainable toys that inspire children to learn and play. PlanToys has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025 through a plan with five main tenets, including sourcing materials from close to the factory, collaborating with local farmers for even more sustainably grown rubber and palm plantations, annually reforesting through the Plan Love Forest project, using solar energy and embracing a circulatory economy model by upcycling materials, offering repair services and designing for longevity.

The Wave Stacker and PlanToy's full lineup of sustainable rubberwood toys are available for purchase on their website.

About PlanToys

PlanToys is a family-owned business based in Thailand that has been creating innovative, sustainable wooden toys for over 40 years. The company is committed to using eco-friendly materials and processes, and its toys are designed to promote open-ended play and child development. PlanToys is a certified B Corporation, which means it meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

About ASTRA

The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) is a non-profit organization that supports the success of the specialty toy industry. ASTRA provides members with resources, education, and advocacy, and it works to promote the value of play in children's lives. The ASTRA Play Awards are one of the organization's most important initiatives, as they help to highlight the best toys in the market and encourage consumers to choose high-quality, educational products for their children.

