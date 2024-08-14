Astra Systems Announces Formation of Joint Venture to Bring Diverse Defense Solutions to US

Astra Systems has officially formed a joint venture with Adelanto Group Inc. (AGI), a Native Hawaiian Tribal-owned 8(a) entity, and Trident Aerospace, a leader in UAS manufacturing and aerospace technology. This partnership aims to revolutionize defense solutions by merging AGI's commercial expertise and government contracting advantages with Trident's technological prowess in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and artificial intelligence (AI). The venture will offer a cutting-edge product lineup, including advanced UAVs like the BE-45 and BE-50, and innovative munitions such as the Havoc UAS and Ninja guided munition. The collaboration will also integrate AI technologies from Neuralio, enhancing autonomous operations and decision-making capabilities. With this joint venture, Astra Systems aims to become a leader in the defense industry by delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to meet evolving client needs.
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astra Systems is proud to announce the official formation of its joint venture between Adelanto Group Inc. (AGI), a Native Hawaiian Tribal owned 8(a) entity, and Trident Aerospace, a leading UAS manufacturer and expert in aerospace technology. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the landscape of defense solutions by combining AGI's commercial acumen and 8(a) designation benefits with Trident Aerospace's technological prowess and extensive experience in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and artificial intelligence (AI).
Astra Systems will offer a cutting-edge range of products, including the BE-45, a Group 3 UAV renowned for its 12-hour endurance and 120 km operational radius, and the BE-50 (ASU-50), an enhanced version boasting a 14-hour flight endurance and larger payload capacity. Additionally, the product lineup features the Havoc attack UAS, the Ninja free-falling guided munition, and the Spear loitering munition, each designed to meet specific mission requirements with precision and reliability.
Trident Aerospace brings to the joint venture its unparalleled expertise in UAS manufacturing and AI development. This expertise will be further bolstered by a partnership with AI leader Neuralio, ensuring that Astra Systems remains at the forefront of innovation. Neuralio's advanced AI technologies will be integrated into Astra's systems, enhancing autonomous operations and decision-making capabilities, thereby providing unmatched efficiency and effectiveness in mission-critical tasks.
AGI's involvement provides Astra Systems with significant advantages through its 8(a) designation, enabling the company to access unique government contracting opportunities and benefits. This status allows Astra to compete more effectively in the defense market, leveraging AGI's experience as a commercial conduit to drive growth and secure strategic contracts.
"We are thrilled to launch Astra Systems and bring together the strengths of Adelanto Group Inc. and Trident Aerospace," said Todd Van Dahlen, CEO of Astra Systems. "This joint venture positions us to deliver innovative, reliable, and cost-effective defense solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. With our comprehensive range of UAS and munitions, combined with advanced AI capabilities, we are set to revolutionize the defense industry."
Astra Systems will be dedicated to delivering next-generation defense solutions that ensure mission success and operational superiority. By harnessing the combined strengths of advanced UAS technology and cutting-edge AI, Astra is poised to become a leader in the defense industry, providing innovative and reliable solutions to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.
Media Contact
Todd Van Dahlen, Astra Systems, 1 9499406553, [email protected], astra-systems.com
SOURCE Astra Systems
Share this article