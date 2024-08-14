Astra Systems Announces Formation of Joint Venture to Bring Diverse Defense Solutions to US

This joint venture positions us to deliver innovative, reliable, and cost-effective defense solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Post this

Trident Aerospace brings to the joint venture its unparalleled expertise in UAS manufacturing and AI development. This expertise will be further bolstered by a partnership with AI leader Neuralio, ensuring that Astra Systems remains at the forefront of innovation. Neuralio's advanced AI technologies will be integrated into Astra's systems, enhancing autonomous operations and decision-making capabilities, thereby providing unmatched efficiency and effectiveness in mission-critical tasks.

AGI's involvement provides Astra Systems with significant advantages through its 8(a) designation, enabling the company to access unique government contracting opportunities and benefits. This status allows Astra to compete more effectively in the defense market, leveraging AGI's experience as a commercial conduit to drive growth and secure strategic contracts.

"We are thrilled to launch Astra Systems and bring together the strengths of Adelanto Group Inc. and Trident Aerospace," said Todd Van Dahlen, CEO of Astra Systems. "This joint venture positions us to deliver innovative, reliable, and cost-effective defense solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. With our comprehensive range of UAS and munitions, combined with advanced AI capabilities, we are set to revolutionize the defense industry."

Astra Systems will be dedicated to delivering next-generation defense solutions that ensure mission success and operational superiority. By harnessing the combined strengths of advanced UAS technology and cutting-edge AI, Astra is poised to become a leader in the defense industry, providing innovative and reliable solutions to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Media Contact

Todd Van Dahlen, Astra Systems, 1 9499406553, [email protected], astra-systems.com

SOURCE Astra Systems