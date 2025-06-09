Astra Systems Successfully Demonstrates Arbiter-1A FPV Drone for U.S. Army at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii

The success of this demo demonstrates ... Astra's growing role as a trusted partner to U.S. defense forces. Post this

Built with a lightweight carbon fiber frame, the Arbiter-1A is a high-performance FPV drone optimized for ISR and combat missions in contested environments. With a maximum speed of 100 km/h, 20-minute endurance, and support for EO/IR payloads, it delivers real-time situational awareness and precision targeting, day or night. Weighing under 10 kg at takeoff, the system supports a combat-ready payload of up to 1.5 kg, making it ideal for rapid deployment in dynamic battlefield scenarios.

"The success of this demo demonstrates not just the Arbiter's advanced capabilities in field conditions, but also Astra's growing role as a trusted partner to U.S. defense forces," said Todd Van Dahlen, CEO of Astra Systems.

Astra Systems is a joint venture formed by Adelanto Group Inc. (AGI), a Native Hawaiian Tribal-owned 8(a) certified entity, and Trident Aerospace, a defense innovator with over two decades of UAS development experience and a global presence in Latin America and Europe. The company was founded to deliver advanced ISR, loitering munitions, and autonomous systems to the U.S. defense sector—leveraging domestic production, technical maturity, and compliance certification to support mission-critical operations worldwide.

This event represents a pivotal step forward for Astra Systems as it accelerates its mission to equip U.S. forces with intelligent, resilient, and modular aerial platforms designed for the modern battlespace.

