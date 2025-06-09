Astra Systems Successfully Demonstrates Arbiter-1A FPV Drone for U.S. Army at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii

Astra Systems successfully completed its first U.S. military demonstration of the Arbiter-1A FPV drone at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, in collaboration with the U.S. Army's 3rd IBCT, 25th Infantry Division. The Arbiter-1A showcased its agility, attack, and ISR capabilities during multiple operational flights, marking a major milestone in Astra's U.S. market expansion. As a joint venture between Adelanto Group Inc. and Trident Aerospace, Astra aims to deliver advanced, mission-ready aerial systems for U.S. defense forces.
HONOLULU, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astra Systems proudly announces the successful completion of its first U.S. military demonstration for the U.S. Army's 3rd IBCT, 25th Infantry Division, showcasing the cutting-edge Arbiter-1A FPV drone system. The live demo, held at the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, marks a major milestone for Astra as it continues to expand its presence in the U.S. defense and intelligence market.
The demonstration was attended by key elements of the 25th Infantry Division's Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), including representatives from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, the UAS and IEW/CEMA Platoon, and the Division's Lightning Lab MDE. The Arbiter-1A performed multiple operational flights, highlighting its agility, responsiveness, and advanced mission capabilities under real-world conditions.
Built with a lightweight carbon fiber frame, the Arbiter-1A is a high-performance FPV drone optimized for ISR and combat missions in contested environments. With a maximum speed of 100 km/h, 20-minute endurance, and support for EO/IR payloads, it delivers real-time situational awareness and precision targeting, day or night. Weighing under 10 kg at takeoff, the system supports a combat-ready payload of up to 1.5 kg, making it ideal for rapid deployment in dynamic battlefield scenarios.
"The success of this demo demonstrates not just the Arbiter's advanced capabilities in field conditions, but also Astra's growing role as a trusted partner to U.S. defense forces," said Todd Van Dahlen, CEO of Astra Systems.
Astra Systems is a joint venture formed by Adelanto Group Inc. (AGI), a Native Hawaiian Tribal-owned 8(a) certified entity, and Trident Aerospace, a defense innovator with over two decades of UAS development experience and a global presence in Latin America and Europe. The company was founded to deliver advanced ISR, loitering munitions, and autonomous systems to the U.S. defense sector—leveraging domestic production, technical maturity, and compliance certification to support mission-critical operations worldwide.
This event represents a pivotal step forward for Astra Systems as it accelerates its mission to equip U.S. forces with intelligent, resilient, and modular aerial platforms designed for the modern battlespace.
