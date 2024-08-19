Astra Systems to Debut at Navy Gold Coast Procurement Event in San Diego

This event represents a significant milestone for us as we introduce our company and cutting-edge products to the Navy and defense community. Post this

The Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement Event is a premier forum for small businesses seeking to work with the Department of the Navy. As the largest premier Navy procurement conference in the country, the event provides a unique opportunity for companies like Astra Systems to connect with key military decision-makers, explore contracting opportunities, and showcase their capabilities to a targeted audience. With a focus on fostering partnerships between small businesses and the Navy, the event plays a crucial role in supporting the Department of Defense's mission and strengthening the industrial base.

"Astra Systems is honored to make its debut at the Navy Gold Coast event. This event represents a significant milestone for us as we introduce our company and cutting-edge products to the Navy and defense community. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, military personnel, and potential partners to demonstrate how Astra Systems can support mission success through our innovative defense solutions."

Attendees at the Navy Gold Coast event are encouraged to visit Astra Systems at booth #1000 to learn more about the company's products and services. The company's team will be on hand to discuss how its UAS, munitions, and CoCo ISR services can meet the specific needs of the Navy and other defense agencies.

