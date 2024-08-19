Astra Systems to Debut at Navy Gold Coast Procurement Event in San Diego

Astra Systems will make its public debut at the Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement Event from August 19-21, 2024, in San Diego, showcasing advanced defense solutions like unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and precision munitions. This joint venture between Adelanto Group Inc. and Trident Aerospace combines strategic advantages and technological expertise to deliver innovative defense products, including the BE-45 and BE-50 UAVs, and Havoc and Ninja munitions. The event, the largest Navy procurement conference in the U.S., provides Astra Systems with a key opportunity to connect with military decision-makers and explore contracting opportunities.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astra Systems is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement Event, taking place from August 19-21, 2024, in San Diego, California. This marks Astra Systems' first public appearance, where the company will showcase its advanced defense solutions, including cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and precision munitions.
Astra Systems is a joint venture between Adelanto Group Inc., a Native Hawaiian Tribal owned 8(a) entity, and Trident Aerospace, a leading UAS manufacturer and AI developer. Formed to combine AGI's strategic advantages with Trident's technological expertise, Astra Systems delivers innovative and reliable solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern defense. Among the key products that Astra will highlight at the event are the BE-45 and BE-50 UAVs, which offer extended endurance and payload capacities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, as well as the Havoc and Ninja munitions, which are designed for precision strikes.
The Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement Event is a premier forum for small businesses seeking to work with the Department of the Navy. As the largest premier Navy procurement conference in the country, the event provides a unique opportunity for companies like Astra Systems to connect with key military decision-makers, explore contracting opportunities, and showcase their capabilities to a targeted audience. With a focus on fostering partnerships between small businesses and the Navy, the event plays a crucial role in supporting the Department of Defense's mission and strengthening the industrial base.
"Astra Systems is honored to make its debut at the Navy Gold Coast event," said [Your Name], CEO of Astra Systems. "This event represents a significant milestone for us as we introduce our company and cutting-edge products to the Navy and defense community. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, military personnel, and potential partners to demonstrate how Astra Systems can support mission success through our innovative defense solutions."
Attendees at the Navy Gold Coast event are encouraged to visit Astra Systems at booth #1000 to learn more about the company's products and services. The company's team will be on hand to discuss how its UAS, munitions, and CoCo ISR services can meet the specific needs of the Navy and other defense agencies.
