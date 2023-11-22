Astral Brands Announces Major Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales for 2023: Shop Must-Have Beauty from PÜR, COSMEDIX, Aloette, and butter LONDON with Exclusive Discounts!

"We are excited to offer our customers 25-35% off discounts on some of our bestselling products," says Julie Campbell, Executive Vice President and CMO. Post this

COSMEDIX, a luxurious skincare brand that features professional, clinical-level skincare, is offering a 30% off flash sale from 4-8pm EST on November 23rd, 25% off sitewide on November 24th-25th, and 30% off sitewide** on November 26th-27th! This includes their #1 bestselling Opti Crystal Liquid Crystal Eye Serum and fan favorites such as Benefit Clean Gentle Cleanser on cosmedix.com for customers to build their ultimate skincare routine or give the gift of spa-worthy skincare.

PÜR, a beauty brand known for their multitasking makeup and skincare, is offering a 50% off flash sale sitewide from 4-8pm EST and 35% off sitewide*** from November 24th-28th! These sales on purcosmetics.com include products from the new skincare collection such as the fan-favorite Ceretin Boost Age Defying Retinol Serum and their award-winning 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15!

Aloette, a beauty brand known for its Aloe Vera-based beauty, is offering 50% off select items from November 24th to 25th! Customers can shop for these select products on aloette.com for exclusive discounts. The select Aloette items that are featured in the sale include Advanced Night Recovery Pro Night Crème, Gentle Foaming Cleanser Daily Face Wash for All Skin Types, Nutri-Hydrating Mist Daily Replenishing Face and Body Spray, Hand Polish Exfoliating Hand Scrub, Professional 5-Piece Brush Collection, Luscious + Luxe Lash Enhancing Serum and Made Matte Anti-Shine Stick.

Take advantage of these major savings and stock up on bestselling beauty and skincare this Black Friday and Cyber Monday on each brand's website—but don't wait, these deals won't last long!

*Excludes bundles and gifts.

**All sales exclude Elite products and bundles.

***Excludes bundles and gifts.

About Astral Brands

Since acquiring Aloette in 1998, Astral Health & Beauty has built up a diverse brand portfolio of prestigious skincare and makeup brands that are inclusive and clean to help awaken the best version of you. From COSMEDIX luxurious skincare to PÜR Beauty, to butter LONDON 10-Free nail lacquers, we provide skin-loving products for all that inspire and delight the senses. With innovative and transformative beauty, skincare products and more, our Astral mission is to redefine the face of clean beauty. Our success is the result of entrepreneurial spirit, passion, drive and pushing boundaries, knowing that our commitment to the customer is more than skin deep.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Wells, Astral Brands, 678-303-3088, [email protected], astralbrands.com

SOURCE Astral Brands