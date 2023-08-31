Astral Brands Announces Major Labor Day Sales for 2023: Shop Must-Have Makeup and Skincare from PUR, Aloette, and COSMEDIX & butter LONDON with 20-35% Off!

"We are excited to offer our customers 20-25% off discounts on some of our bestselling products," says Julie Campbell, Executive Vice President and CMO. "These sales allow customers to stock up on their favorite products, as well as try other beauty and skincare products to discover new favorites." Tweet this

COSMEDIX, a luxurious skincare brand that features professional, clinical-level skincare, is offering 20% off sitewide* on cosmedix.com from September 2nd to 5th for customers! This includes the #1 bestselling Opti Crystal Liquid Crystal Eye Serum, Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser, and more for customers to build their ultimate skincare routine.

PÜR, a beauty brand known for multitasking makeup and skincare, is offering 35% off sitewide on purcosmetics.com from September 3rd to 5th with must-have deals! This includes their new Daily Accessories 4-Piece Best Sellers Makeup Kit and Daily Skinvestment 4 Step Simple Skincare Routine, the cult-favorite 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20, and more!

Aloette, a beauty brand known for its Aloe Vera-based beauty, is offering 30% off select items from September 1st to 5th for Labor Day! Customers can shop these select products on aloette.com for exclusive discounts. The select Aloette items that are featured in the sale include:

Time Restore Firming Serum

City Detox Environmental Defense Powder Cleanser

Essential Cleansing Oil

Restorative Enzyme Peel Exfoliating Gel

Hydra Cleansing Emulsion Daily Face Wash for Normal to Dry Skin

Maximum Moisture Complex Complete Ultra Hydrant

Take advantage of these major savings and stock up on bestselling beauty and skincare this Labor Day on each brand's individual website—but don't wait, these deals won't last long!

*20% off sitewide excludes all kits and Elite Skincare products.

About Astral Brands

Since acquiring Aloette in 1998, Astral Health & Beauty has built up a diverse brand portfolio of prestigious skincare and makeup brands that are inclusive, and clean and help awaken the best version of you. From COSMEDIX luxurious skincare to PÜR mineral based beauty, to butter LONDON 10-Free nail lacquers, we provide skin-loving products for all that inspire and delight the senses. With innovative and transformative beauty, skincare products and more, our Astral mission is to redefine the face of clean beauty. We embrace diversity and develop products to meet the needs of a global marketplace. Our success is the result of entrepreneurial spirit, passion, drive and pushing boundaries, knowing that our commitment to the customer is more than skin deep.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Wells, Astral Brands, 678-303-3088, [email protected], astralbrands.com

SOURCE Astral Brands