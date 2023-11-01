ASTRALCOM Introduces Homebuilder Plug & Play Campaign Packs: Homebuilders' Shortcut to Creating More New Home Buyers

"By using our Homebuilder Plug & Play Campaign Packs, homebuilders can take their digital marketing to the next level." Post this

These innovative campaign packs include a range of carefully crafted and market-proven elements that cover various messaging scenarios, such as rent vs. own, new vs. used, energy-efficiency, interest rates, and targeting first-time homebuyers. From engaging banner ads and attention-grabbing social media posts to persuasive landing pages and downloadable message-themed flyers, every element is meticulously designed to capture the attention and interest of potential homebuyers. Moreover, they are worded and designed explicitly to resonate with potential homebuyers and to drive more conversions.

"We completely understand the challenges that homebuilder marketers encounter in today's competitive landscape," said Richard BergIr, VP of eBusiness at ASTRALCOM. "Our homebuilder campaign packs are designed to provide a comprehensive set of editable assets, empowering homebuilders to easily customize and deploy impactful campaigns. With these pre-built templates, homebuilders can save time and effort while still delivering market-proven, compelling messaging that resonates with potential homebuyers," explained Mr. BergIr. "Or, homebuilder marketers can customize these market-ready packs with their own headlines, imagery, and content," he added.

To use the Homebuilder Plug & Play Campaign Packs, homebuilders simply need to add their corporate logo and colors, some new home shots, their fonts, and some basic copy. ASTRALCOM has taken care of the rest, ensuring that the campaign elements and messaging are compelling, visually appealing, and ready to be deployed in record time.

The Homebuilder Plug & Play Campaign Packs are available in five distinct options:

Rent vs Own Campaign Pack: Addresses the fundamental question of whether to rent or own a home, providing intellectual and emotional answers to guide potential homebuyers towards choosing homeownership.

New vs Used Campaign Pack: Tackles the age-old debate between new and used homes, and highlights the cost and lifestyle advantages of choosing a new home over a used house.

Energy-Efficiency Campaign Pack: Educates homebuyers on the value of a holistic living experience, environmental sustainability, and money savings with energy-efficient features and benefits.

Personalization Campaign Pack: Focuses on creating a lasting impression, emphasizing the personalization features and benefits that make a new home stand out, appealing to buyers' unique preferences and desires.

Interest Rates Campaign Pack: Informs and empowers homebuyers with the information they need to understand the benefits of buying a new home now, regardless of interest rates.

"By using our Homebuilder Plug & Play Campaign Packs, homebuilders can take their digital marketing to the next level," stated Mr. BergIr. "These campaign packs unlock the power of engaging, inspiring, and converting more new homebuyers. They provide the tools and messaging strategies needed to stand out in a competitive market and secure a top position in the minds of savvy homebuyers."

ASTRALCOM's Homebuilder Plug & Play Campaign Packs are now available, offering homebuilders a shortcut to creating more new home buyers. Learn more about Homebuilder Plug & Play Campaign Packs only from ASTRALCOM, by visiting https://www.astralcom.com/homebuilder-plug-play-campaign-packs/.

About ASTRALCOM:

ASTRALCOM is a leading multiple award-winning digital marketing agency with over 25 years of experience. Specializing in homebuilder marketing, ASTRALCOM has successfully completed thousands of projects and helped numerous homebuilders achieve their digital marketing goals.

Richard BergIr, VP of eBusiness at ASTRALCOM, ASTRALCOM, 1 562-425-6502

