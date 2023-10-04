AstraZeneca's Dr. Heather McDonald Discusses HEOR and Market Access in Today's Drug Development Landscape, Featured Interview by Xtalks

Challenges in health economics and market access are universal, affecting large pharmaceutical companies and small biotech startups alike. In this article, Xtalks spoke with Dr. Heather McDonald, PhD, VP of Market Access and Pricing at AstraZeneca, to understand the challenges of HEOR and market access for innovative therapies and the effects of value-based healthcare on pricing decisions.

In an article published today, Xtalks spoke with Dr. Heather McDonald, PhD, VP of Market Access and Pricing at AstraZeneca to understand the challenges of HEOR and market access for innovative therapies and the effects of value-based healthcare on pricing decisions. With over 20 years of experience in market access and pricing in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. McDonald has worked in country-level and global roles, working on all components of core market access areas: health economics, access strategy, pricing, government affairs and patient advocacy.

In this interview, Dr. McDonald discussed the process of strategic decision-making around products that are in the early stage of development and are still years from regulatory approval and launch.

Dr. McDonald spoke about how the shift toward value-based healthcare is affecting drug pricing and reimbursement. She also shared what market access and pricing can look like for small biotechs.

Dr. McDonald is the chairperson for the upcoming HEOR Peer Circle, an exclusive think-tank of high-level industry professionals looking for collaborative solutions to common challenges. Click here to learn more about how you can access this members-only event.

To read the full interview article featuring Dr. Heather McDonald, visit: HEOR and Market Access Strategies in Today's Drug Development Landscape – Insights from AstraZeneca's Dr. Heather McDonald.

